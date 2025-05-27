Sunset on the Green Silent Auction

Receive a beautiful and unique hairstyle by celebrity hairstylist, Joydidit. This $100 gift certificate will be money well spent!
iRobot® Braava jet® m6 Robot Mop
$150
Starting bid
The iRobot® Braava jet® m6 is a smart, Wi-Fi-connected robot mop designed for hard floors & tile. It offers wet mopping and dry sweeping, uses advanced vSLAM® navigation to map and clean efficiently, and lets you schedule cleanings or target specific rooms via the iRobot app. It’s also voice-controlled and can coordinate with Roomba® vacuums for a complete cleaning routine. Valued at $449.
One full designer nail set
$50
Starting bid
Receive a full designer nail set from celebrity nail technician, Ziah! Valued at $100.
Prairie View A&M University Tailgate Set
$100
Starting bid
Root on your favorite team with your custom tailgate set! This set includes two PVAMU folding rocking chairs, an x-large PVAMU umbrella, a PVAMU yard sign, and a round tailgate table. The set is valued at $200.00
$150 Gift Card
$75
Starting bid
Use this $150.00 gift card on your next purchase!
2 Texans football tickets with parking pass
$300
Starting bid
Cheer on the home team when the Texans play the Broncos! You will have great seats to cheer on our team with excellent tickets in Row 120 AA seats 3 & 4. Yellow Parking Lot. Estimated value is $800.
Golf Club of Houston Golf Foursome
$250
Starting bid
Amidst finely groomed fairways, well-engineered greens and challenging bunkers, you can almost hear the echoes of the PGA TOUR Professionals inviting you to have fun, encouraging you to compete and inspiring you to improve your game. The Golf Club of Houston is generously donating a golf foursome, valid for one year from the date of issue. This package includes green fees and cart fees for four players, redeemable Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays. Tee times must be booked through the golf shop at least 48 hours in advance. It is valued at $600.00.
Domino's bbq gift basket (A) with $100 Domino'sgift card
$60
Starting bid
Domino's bbq gift basket with $100 Domino's gift card! This basket includes: one meat tray, one apron, a food thermometer, 3 piece barbecue set, two Koozies, & 3 bracelets.
Domino's bbq gift basket (B) with $100 Domino's gift card
$60
Starting bid
Domino's bbq gift basket with $100 Domino's gift card! This basket includes: one meat tray, one apron, one square cubed ice tray, 3 piece barbecue set, two Koozies, & 2 bracelets.
Domino's pickle ball set (A) with $100 Domino's gift card
$50
Starting bid
Domino's pickleball set (A) with $100 Domino's gift card! This set includes a two paddle and two ball pickleball set.
Domino's pickle ball set (B) with $100 Domino's gift card
$50
Starting bid
Domino's pickleball set (B) with $100 Domino's gift card! This set includes a two paddle and two ball pickleball set.
Pre-owned Christian Louboutin pumps
$200
Starting bid
These 100% genuine once worn Christian Louboutin pumps would be a great addition to any closet. These size 40 closed toe pumps will showcase your style for years to come.
Sip & Savor Trio
$60
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious tasting experience with our "Sip & Savor Trio" Wine Basket, perfect for a relaxing evening or entertaining guests. This beautifully curated basket features three hand-selected bottles of red wine offering a delightful range of flavors to suit any palate.
Complementing the wines are a selection of snacks, including crackers, mixed nuts, and decadent chocolate treats, all chosen to enhance your tasting journey. Whether you're a wine connoisseur or just enjoy a good glass with great company, this basket is a true crowd-pleaser.
Estimated Value: $150
Meukow Cognac Experience
$50
Starting bid
Discover the rich elegance of French craftsmanship with this premium bottle of Meukow Cognac. Known for its signature panther bottle and luxurious taste, Meukow offers a velvety blend of dried fruit, vanilla, and subtle oak notes that deliver a smooth, lingering finish.
Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as part of an upscale cocktail, this distinguished cognac is a true statement of sophistication and taste—perfect for collectors and connoisseurs alike. Make a bold impression and bring home a bottle that speaks of timeless refinement. Estimated Value: $125
