Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

About this event

Sunset on the Lake: A Seersucker & Sundresses Affair

11070 Hirsch Rd

Houston, TX 77016, USA

Table for 10- Table #1
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Tickets for Table 10
$135

This ticket provides seating for table #29. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Tickets for Table # 29
$135

This ticket provides seating for table #29. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #2
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #3
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #4
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #5
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #8
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #10
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #11
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #12
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #13
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #14
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #16
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #17
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #18
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #20
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #22
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #23
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #24
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Balcony Table Upstairs #26
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This table is upstairs on a winding staircase with small lounge area.

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Balcony Table Upstairs #27
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This table is upstairs on a winding staircase with small lounge area.

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Balcony Table Upstairs #28
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This table is upstairs on a winding staircase with small lounge area.

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Table for 10- Table #29
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This table is upstairs on a winding staircase with small lounge area.

This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.

Individual Ticket at Table 15, 19, 21, 25, or 30
$135

This ticket includes admission for one guest and guaranteed seating at an Individual Ticket Sales table. Individual Ticket Sales tables include Tables 15, 19, 21, 25, and 30 (Table 30 is located upstairs). Seating at these tables is first come, first served, and guests will select their seating upon arrival based on table availability.

Each individual ticket includes access to a continuous dinner buffet, three (3) cocktail tickets, live band and DJ entertainment, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and additional event experiences throughout the evening.

Sponsor
$300

As a sponsor, your name will gain meaningful visibility and recognition throughout the event.

Vendor
$150

As a vendor, your name will gain meaningful visibility and recognition throughout the event in addition to the opportunity to sell products.

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