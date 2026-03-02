Sunset on the Lake: A Seersucker & Sundresses Affair

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About this event
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for table #29. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for table #29. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This table is upstairs on a winding staircase with small lounge area.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This table is upstairs on a winding staircase with small lounge area.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This table is upstairs on a winding staircase with small lounge area.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This table is upstairs on a winding staircase with small lounge area.
This ticket provides seating for a table of 10. Each person will enjoy a continuous dinner buffet, 3 cocktail tickets, live music, a live dj, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and more.
This ticket includes admission for one guest and guaranteed seating at an Individual Ticket Sales table. Individual Ticket Sales tables include Tables 15, 19, 21, 25, and 30 (Table 30 is located upstairs). Seating at these tables is first come, first served, and guests will select their seating upon arrival based on table availability.
Each individual ticket includes access to a continuous dinner buffet, three (3) cocktail tickets, live band and DJ entertainment, a cigar lounge, silent auction, and additional event experiences throughout the evening.
As a sponsor, your name will gain meaningful visibility and recognition throughout the event.
As a vendor, your name will gain meaningful visibility and recognition throughout the event in addition to the opportunity to sell products.
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