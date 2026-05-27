Sunset on the Lake Silent Auction

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Indulge your sweet tooth with this delicious assortment of baked treats! This gift basket is filled with an irresistible variety of decadent sweets perfect for sharing — or keeping all to yourself. From rich cookies, and brownies to delightful cakes and confections, this basket is sure to satisfy every dessert lover’s craving. A perfect treat for any occasion!
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Elevate your activewear game with a $150 gift card to Lululemon! Whether you’re shopping for stylish athleisure, high-performance workout gear, or everyday essentials, this gift card is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to premium comfort and style from one of today’s most popular brands.
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Create frozen drinks, smoothies, slushies, and more at home with the versatile Ninja Slushie Maker! Perfect for entertaining or cooling off on a hot day, this fun and innovative appliance delivers refreshing frozen treats with ease. A must-have for anyone who loves delicious drinks and effortless entertaining!
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Cheer on the hometown team with 2 premium tickets to see the Houston Texans take on the Cincinnati Bengals! Enjoy the action from Section 139, Row CC, Seats 10 & 11 — excellent seats for an unforgettable NFL experience filled with excitement, energy, and game-day fun. Perfect for football fans and entertainment lovers alike!
Starting bid
Cheer on the hometown team with 2 premium tickets to see the Houston Texans take on the Cincinnati Bengals! Enjoy the action from Section 137, Row T Seats 21 & 22 — excellent seats for an unforgettable NFL experience filled with excitement, energy, and game-day fun. Perfect for football fans and entertainment lovers alike!
Starting bid
Refresh your look with a gift card to Moody Salon valued up to $100! Treat yourself to expert hair care, stylish cuts, color, or salon services designed to leave you looking and feeling your best. A perfect self-care experience for anyone who loves beauty, confidence, and a little pampering!
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Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card to Lupe Tortilla! Known for its legendary Tex-Mex cuisine, sizzling fajitas, and vibrant atmosphere, this package is perfect for food lovers looking to enjoy a flavorful meal with family or friends. A tasty treat that’s sure to please!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card to Lupe Tortilla! Known for its legendary Tex-Mex cuisine, sizzling fajitas, and vibrant atmosphere, this package is perfect for food lovers looking to enjoy a flavorful meal with family or friends. A tasty treat that’s sure to please!
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable evening of culture and entertainment with two vouchers to attend any main stage performance at The Ensemble Theatre! This exclusive package also includes an invitation to the annual Subscriber Party and Giorgee Awards celebration — a special opportunity to enjoy an elegant evening honoring excellence in the arts. Perfect for theater lovers and supporters of Houston’s vibrant cultural community!
Starting bid
Use this $100 gift card toward your next shopping experience and treat yourself to something special! Whether you’re looking for fashion, dining, self-care, or something fun, this generous gift card offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite finds. A versatile and exciting item everyone will love!
Starting bid
Enjoy exclusive access to the best events of the season with the 2026–2027 EastHCLC Fundraising Event Pass! This exciting package grants admission to all East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae Chapter fundraising events throughout the year, offering unforgettable experiences filled with fellowship, entertainment, and community impact. Don’t miss your chance to support a great cause while enjoying a year of signature events!
Starting bid
Serve up fun on and off the court with this exciting package featuring a Domino’s Pickleball Set and a $100 gift card to Domino's Pizza! Perfect for game nights, friendly competition, and delicious meals, this package combines recreation and great food for the ultimate good time. A winning combination everyone will enjoy!
Starting bid
Serve up fun on and off the court with this exciting package featuring a Domino’s Pickleball Set and a $100 gift card to Domino's Pizza! Perfect for game nights, friendly competition, and delicious meals, this package combines recreation and great food for the ultimate good time. A winning combination everyone will enjoy!
Starting bid
There’s something for everyone in this fabulous Gift Card Basket valued at $300! Filled with an assortment of popular gift cards, this package offers the perfect mix of shopping, dining, entertainment, and everyday treats. A fun and versatile prize that gives the winner the freedom to choose exactly what they love!
Starting bid
Show your team pride in true Texas style with this exclusive Houston Texans Lone Star Edition Cup Set! Perfect for game day, tailgates, or everyday use, this set combines bold Texans spirit with a sleek, collectible design inspired by the Lone Star State.
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