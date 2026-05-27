Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

About this event

Sales closed

Sunset on the Lake Silent Auction

Pick-up location

11070 Hirsch Rd, Houston, TX 77016, USA

Gift basket of Delectable Sweet Treats item
Gift basket of Delectable Sweet Treats
$40

Starting bid

Indulge your sweet tooth with this delicious assortment of baked treats! This gift basket is filled with an irresistible variety of decadent sweets perfect for sharing — or keeping all to yourself. From rich cookies, and brownies to delightful cakes and confections, this basket is sure to satisfy every dessert lover’s craving. A perfect treat for any occasion!

$150 Giftcard to Lululemon item
$150 Giftcard to Lululemon
$75

Starting bid

Elevate your activewear game with a $150 gift card to Lululemon! Whether you’re shopping for stylish athleisure, high-performance workout gear, or everyday essentials, this gift card is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to premium comfort and style from one of today’s most popular brands.

Ninja Slushie Machine item
Ninja Slushie Machine
$150

Starting bid

Create frozen drinks, smoothies, slushies, and more at home with the versatile Ninja Slushie Maker! Perfect for entertaining or cooling off on a hot day, this fun and innovative appliance delivers refreshing frozen treats with ease. A must-have for anyone who loves delicious drinks and effortless entertaining!

2 Tickets to the Houston Texans vs. the Cincinnati Bengals item
2 Tickets to the Houston Texans vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
$300

Starting bid

Cheer on the hometown team with 2 premium tickets to see the Houston Texans take on the Cincinnati Bengals! Enjoy the action from Section 139, Row CC, Seats 10 & 11 — excellent seats for an unforgettable NFL experience filled with excitement, energy, and game-day fun. Perfect for football fans and entertainment lovers alike!

2 Tickets to the Houston Texans vs. the Cincinnati Bengals item
2 Tickets to the Houston Texans vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
$280

Starting bid

Cheer on the hometown team with 2 premium tickets to see the Houston Texans take on the Cincinnati Bengals! Enjoy the action from Section 137, Row T Seats 21 & 22 — excellent seats for an unforgettable NFL experience filled with excitement, energy, and game-day fun. Perfect for football fans and entertainment lovers alike!

$100 Gift Card to Hair Fashion by Moody item
$100 Gift Card to Hair Fashion by Moody
$50

Starting bid

Refresh your look with a gift card to Moody Salon valued up to $100! Treat yourself to expert hair care, stylish cuts, color, or salon services designed to leave you looking and feeling your best. A perfect self-care experience for anyone who loves beauty, confidence, and a little pampering!

Lupe Tortilla $100.00 (a) item
Lupe Tortilla $100.00 (a)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card to Lupe Tortilla! Known for its legendary Tex-Mex cuisine, sizzling fajitas, and vibrant atmosphere, this package is perfect for food lovers looking to enjoy a flavorful meal with family or friends. A tasty treat that’s sure to please!

Lupe Tortilla $100.00 (b) item
Lupe Tortilla $100.00 (b)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card to Lupe Tortilla! Known for its legendary Tex-Mex cuisine, sizzling fajitas, and vibrant atmosphere, this package is perfect for food lovers looking to enjoy a flavorful meal with family or friends. A tasty treat that’s sure to please!

Houston Ensemble Tickets for Two item
Houston Ensemble Tickets for Two
$60

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable evening of culture and entertainment with two vouchers to attend any main stage performance at The Ensemble Theatre! This exclusive package also includes an invitation to the annual Subscriber Party and Giorgee Awards celebration — a special opportunity to enjoy an elegant evening honoring excellence in the arts. Perfect for theater lovers and supporters of Houston’s vibrant cultural community!

$100 Visa Gift Card item
$100 Visa Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Use this $100 gift card toward your next shopping experience and treat yourself to something special! Whether you’re looking for fashion, dining, self-care, or something fun, this generous gift card offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite finds. A versatile and exciting item everyone will love!

2026-2027 EastHCLC Fundraising Event Pass item
2026-2027 EastHCLC Fundraising Event Pass
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy exclusive access to the best events of the season with the 2026–2027 EastHCLC Fundraising Event Pass! This exciting package grants admission to all East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae Chapter fundraising events throughout the year, offering unforgettable experiences filled with fellowship, entertainment, and community impact. Don’t miss your chance to support a great cause while enjoying a year of signature events!

Domino's pickle ball set (A) with $100 Domino's gift card item
Domino's pickle ball set (A) with $100 Domino's gift card
$50

Starting bid

Serve up fun on and off the court with this exciting package featuring a Domino’s Pickleball Set and a $100 gift card to Domino's Pizza! Perfect for game nights, friendly competition, and delicious meals, this package combines recreation and great food for the ultimate good time. A winning combination everyone will enjoy!

Domino's pickle ball set (B) with $100 Domino's gift card item
Domino's pickle ball set (B) with $100 Domino's gift card
$50

Starting bid

Serve up fun on and off the court with this exciting package featuring a Domino’s Pickleball Set and a $100 gift card to Domino's Pizza! Perfect for game nights, friendly competition, and delicious meals, this package combines recreation and great food for the ultimate good time. A winning combination everyone will enjoy!

Gift Card Basket Valued Over $300.00 item
Gift Card Basket Valued Over $300.00
$100

Starting bid

There’s something for everyone in this fabulous Gift Card Basket valued at $300! Filled with an assortment of popular gift cards, this package offers the perfect mix of shopping, dining, entertainment, and everyday treats. A fun and versatile prize that gives the winner the freedom to choose exactly what they love!

Texans Lone Star Edition Cup Set item
Texans Lone Star Edition Cup Set
$40

Starting bid

Show your team pride in true Texas style with this exclusive Houston Texans Lone Star Edition Cup Set! Perfect for game day, tailgates, or everyday use, this set combines bold Texans spirit with a sleek, collectible design inspired by the Lone Star State.

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