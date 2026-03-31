Camp High Hopes

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Camp High Hopes

About this shop

Sunset Point Pavilion - In memory of Karlee Hughes

Theta Love and Mine (TLAM) item
Theta Love and Mine (TLAM)
$250

Inspired by her love for Theta.

Karlee believed in connection, loyalty, and lifting others up—true sisterhood in every sense.

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Center Stage Level item
Center Stage Level
$500

Whether performing in a musical or play, cheerleading, or simply entering a room, Karlee’s smile, contagious laugh, and confidence always took center stage.

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Fearless (Karlee’s version) item
Fearless (Karlee’s version)
$1,000

Taylor Swift–inspired.

A nod to the music that lifted her spirit and the courage that defined her—bold, adventurous, and inspirational.

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Chasing Sunsets item
Chasing Sunsets
$2,500

For her love of sunsets and the beauty she found in every day.

Karlee met each sunset with gratitude, strength, and wonder—never slowing, always shining.

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Kind Like Karlee item
Kind Like Karlee
$5,000

A tribute to the heart she led with.

Because above all else, Karlee was kindness in motion—always putting others first, joyful, and endlessly loving.

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