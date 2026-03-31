Sunset Point Pavilion - In memory of Karlee Hughes

Offered by
About this shop
Inspired by her love for Theta.
Karlee believed in connection, loyalty, and lifting others up—true sisterhood in every sense.
Whether performing in a musical or play, cheerleading, or simply entering a room, Karlee’s smile, contagious laugh, and confidence always took center stage.
Taylor Swift–inspired.
A nod to the music that lifted her spirit and the courage that defined her—bold, adventurous, and inspirational.
For her love of sunsets and the beauty she found in every day.
Karlee met each sunset with gratitude, strength, and wonder—never slowing, always shining.
A tribute to the heart she led with.
Because above all else, Karlee was kindness in motion—always putting others first, joyful, and endlessly loving.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!