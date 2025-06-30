Sunset Soirée Live Auction

Cheer on the reigning MLS champions in style with 4 tickets to an upcoming Columbus Crew home game at Lower.com Field! Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the Crew, this is your chance to experience the electric energy of the Nordecke and enjoy top-tier soccer in one of the league’s premier stadiums.



This package also includes an exclusive Crew swag bag, packed with official team gear and fan favorites to show your black and gold pride long after the final whistle.



Perfect for a family outing, date night, or an unforgettable experience with friends—don’t miss your chance to support the Crew in person!