Sunset Soirée Live Auction

Starting bid
🏈 Ohio State vs. Texas – August 30 at 12:00 PM
Experience one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season! Watch the Buckeyes take on Texas from Section 26A, Row 30, Seats 19–20—premium sideline seats that put you right in the action.
Starting bid
🏈 Ohio State vs. Grambling – September 6 at 3:30 PM
Support the Buckeyes as they face Grambling in this exciting early-season showdown. Enjoy the game from Section 26A, Row 30, Seats 19–20, with great views and game day energy.
Starting bid
🏈 Ohio State vs. Ohio University – September 13 at 7:00 PM
It’s an all-Ohio battle under the lights! Be there as the Buckeyes go head-to-head with Ohio University in primetime from Section 26A, Row 30, Seats 19–20.
Starting bid
🏈 Ohio State vs. Minnesota – October 4 (Time TBD)
Cheer on the Buckeyes in this key Big Ten matchup against Minnesota. These Section 26A seats offer excellent sightlines and energy.
Starting bid
🏈 Ohio State vs. Penn State – November 1 (Time TBD)
Don’t miss one of the season’s biggest games! A top-tier rivalry, prime seats in Section 26A, Row 30 make this an unforgettable experience.
Starting bid
🏈 Ohio State vs. UCLA – November 15 (Time TBD)
Witness a new conference rivalry in the making as the Buckeyes take on UCLA. These sideline seats offer a perfect view of the action.
Starting bid
🏈 Ohio State vs. Rutgers – November 22 (Time TBD)
Close out the home season in style with this Big Ten faceoff against Rutgers. Great seats, great energy, and great company!
Starting bid
Enjoy a charming weekend retreat in one of Columbus’s most beloved neighborhoods—German Village!
This thoughtfully curated package includes:
🏡 Two-Night Weekend Stay in German Village
Unwind in a stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a fully equipped kitchen, private patio, and walkable access to everything German Village has to offer—from historic charm to modern indulgences.
🍸 $100 Gift Card to Stories on High
Sip cocktails and take in skyline views at Stories on High, Columbus’s premier rooftop bar perched atop the Hilton Tower.
🎭 2 Tickets to Shadowbox Live
Experience the city’s most unique entertainment at Shadowbox Live, where sketch comedy, live music, and original productions deliver an unforgettable night out.
Whether you’re planning a romantic weekend, a friends’ getaway, or a stylish staycation, this package promises comfort, culture, and a true taste of Columbus.
Restrictions: Stay dates to be mutually agreed upon with property owner. Some blackout dates may apply. Shadowbox show tickets subject to availability.
Starting bid
Cheer on the reigning MLS champions in style with 4 tickets to an upcoming Columbus Crew home game at Lower.com Field! Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the Crew, this is your chance to experience the electric energy of the Nordecke and enjoy top-tier soccer in one of the league’s premier stadiums.
This package also includes an exclusive Crew swag bag, packed with official team gear and fan favorites to show your black and gold pride long after the final whistle.
Perfect for a family outing, date night, or an unforgettable experience with friends—don’t miss your chance to support the Crew in person!
Starting bid
Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for you and up to five guests.
Sit back and relax while your chef caters to you, from bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up.
Savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends.
Valid within 12 months of purchase.
Starting bid
Your Tulum experience includes 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a luxurious private villa in exclusive Aldea Zama.
