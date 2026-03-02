Sunset Teacher Experience 2026

About this raffle
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Deiling after school to make an ice cream sundae and a fun art project!
Date and Time: TBD, Mutually agreed upon
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Head after school to make an ice cream sundae and a fun art project!
Date and Time: TBD, Mutually agreed upon
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and one friend will join Ms. O'Neill after school to make an ice cream sundae and a fun art project!
Date and Time: TBD, Mutually agreed upon
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Wyosnick after school to make an ice cream sundae and a fun art project!
Date and Time: TBD, Mutually agreed upon
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Fox before school for breakfast!
Date and Time: TBD, Mutually agreed upon Wednesday
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and one friend will join Ms. O'Rourke before school for breakfast!
Date and Time: TBD, Mutually agreed upon Wednesday
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Sussman before school for breakfast!
Date and Time: TBD, Mutually agreed upon Wednesday
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Ybarra before school for breakfast!
Date and Time: TBD, Mutually agreed upon Wednesday
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and three friends will join Ms. Crittenden after school for painting on a canvas and ice cream!
Date and Time: TBD - Teacher will assign a date after school in May.
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and three friends will join Ms. Cross after school for painting on a canvas and ice cream!
Date and Time: TBD - Teacher will assign a date after school in May.
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and three friends will join Ms. Frerich after school for painting on a canvas and ice cream!
Date and Time: TBD - Teacher will assign a date after school in May.
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and three friends will join Ms. Thompson after school for painting on a canvas and ice cream!
Date and Time: TBD - Teacher will assign a date after school in May.
Location: Sunset Elementary
Enjoy an unforgettable view at one of Sunset’s most cherished events! The winner will receive FOUR reserved front-row seats for our Annual Patriotic Performance, ensuring the best view in the house to watch your child shine on stage.
Date and Time: Thursday April 23, at 6pm
Location: Sunset Elementary
Enjoy an unforgettable view at one of Sunset’s most cherished events! The winner will receive FOUR reserved front-row seats for our Annual Patriotic Performance, ensuring the best view in the house to watch your child shine on stage.
Date and Time: Thursday April 23, at 6pm
Location: Sunset Elementary
Enjoy an unforgettable view at one of Sunset’s most cherished events! The winner will receive FOUR reserved front-row seats for our Annual Patriotic Performance, ensuring the best view in the house to watch your child shine on stage.
Date and Time: Thursday April 23, at 6pm
Location: Sunset Elementary
Enjoy an unforgettable view at one of Sunset’s most cherished events! The winner will receive FOUR reserved front-row seats for our Annual Patriotic Performance, ensuring the best view in the house to watch your child shine on stage.
Date and Time: Thursday April 23, at 6pm
Location: Sunset Elementary
The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Costello after school for an ice cream treat at Loard's!
Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated
Location: Meet in Room 16, and Mrs. Costello will drive students to Loard’s for a treat. Afterwards, the students will be dropped off at home
The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Eaton after school for an ice cream treat at Loard's!
Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated
Location: Meet in Room 19, and Mrs. Eaton will drive students to Loard’s for a treat. Afterwards, we will return to school for parents to pick up.
The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Hopman after school for an ice cream treat at Loard's!
Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated
Location: Meet in Room 18, and Mrs. Hopman will drive students to Loard’s for a treat. Afterwards, we will return to school for parents to pick up.
The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Shepard after school for an ice cream treat at Loard's!
Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated
Location: Meet in Room 17, and Mrs. Shepard will drive students to Loard’s for a treat. Afterwards, we will return to school for parents to pick up.
The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Samonek after school for an ice cream sundae and a game!
Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated
Location: Sunset Room 15
The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Borjon after school for a movie at Livermore Cinemas!
Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated
Location: Livermore Cinemas (Parents to drop off and pick up students at designated time)
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Daugherty after school for a movie at Livermore Cinemas!
Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated
Location: Livermore Cinemas (Parents to drop off and pick up students at designated time)
The winner and one friend will join Mr. Hendrick after school for a movie at Livermore Cinemas!
Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated
Location: Livermore Cinemas (Parents to drop off and pick up students at designated time)
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Summers after school for a movie at Livermore Cinemas!
Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated
Location: Livermore Cinemas (Parents to drop off and pick up students at designated time)
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Anderson at Granada Bowl after school for bowling fun.
Date and Time: TBD, Wednesday in April/May. Parents will drop off students at designated time.
Location: Granada Bowl
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Auser at Granada Bowl after school for bowling fun.
Date and Time: TBD, Wednesday in April/May. Parents will drop off students at designated time.
Location: Granada Bowl
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Carroll at Granada Bowl after school for bowling fun.
Date and Time: TBD, Wednesday in April/May. Parents will drop off students at designated time.
Location: Granada Bowl
The winner and one friend will join Ms. Miramontes at Granada Bowl after school for bowling fun.
Date and Time: TBD, Wednesday in April/May. Parents will drop off students at designated time.
Location: Granada Bowl
The winner and five friends will enjoy a fun afternoon full of STEM and exploratory activities with Mrs. Martella, Mrs. Bjeletich, and Mrs. Solomon. An ice cream treat is included!
Date and Time: Mutually agreed upon Wednesday
Location: Sunset
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