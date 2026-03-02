Sunset Parent Teacher Organization

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Sunset Parent Teacher Organization

About this raffle

Sunset Teacher Experience 2026

Deiling (TK) - Ice Cream and Art 🍨🎨
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Deiling after school to make an ice cream sundae and a fun art project! 

Date and Time: TBD,  Mutually agreed upon

Location: Sunset Elementary


Head (TK) - Ice Cream and Art 🍨🎨
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Head after school to make an ice cream sundae and a fun art project! 

Date and Time: TBD,  Mutually agreed upon

Location: Sunset Elementary


O'Neill (TK) - Ice Cream and Art 🍨🎨
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. O'Neill after school to make an ice cream sundae and a fun art project! 

Date and Time: TBD,  Mutually agreed upon

Location: Sunset Elementary


Wyosnick (TK) - Ice Cream and Art 🍨🎨
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Wyosnick after school to make an ice cream sundae and a fun art project! 

Date and Time: TBD,  Mutually agreed upon

Location: Sunset Elementary


Fox (Kinder) - Breakfast with Teacher 🍩
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Fox before school for breakfast!

Date and Time: TBD,  Mutually agreed upon Wednesday

Location: Sunset Elementary


O'Rourke (Kinder) - Breakfast with Teacher 🍩
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. O'Rourke before school for breakfast!

Date and Time: TBD,  Mutually agreed upon Wednesday

Location: Sunset Elementary


Sussman (Kinder) - Breakfast with Teacher 🍩
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Sussman before school for breakfast!

Date and Time: TBD,  Mutually agreed upon Wednesday

Location: Sunset Elementary


Ybarra (Kinder) - Breakfast with Teacher 🍩
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Ybarra before school for breakfast!

Date and Time: TBD,  Mutually agreed upon Wednesday

Location: Sunset Elementary


Crittenden (1st Grade) - Canvases and Cones 🖼️🍦
$5

The winner and three friends will join Ms. Crittenden after school for painting on a canvas and ice cream!

Date and Time: TBD - Teacher will assign a date after school in May.

Location: Sunset Elementary


Cross (1st Grade) - Canvases and Cones🖼️🍦
$5

The winner and three friends will join Ms. Cross after school for painting on a canvas and ice cream!

Date and Time: TBD - Teacher will assign a date after school in May.

Location: Sunset Elementary


Frerich (1st Grade) - Canvases and Cones🖼️🍦
$5

The winner and three friends will join Ms. Frerich after school for painting on a canvas and ice cream!

Date and Time: TBD - Teacher will assign a date after school in May.

Location: Sunset Elementary


Thompson (1st Grade) - Canvases and Cones🖼️🍦
$5

The winner and three friends will join Ms. Thompson after school for painting on a canvas and ice cream!

Date and Time: TBD -  Teacher will assign a date after school in May.

Location: Sunset Elementary


Furtado (2nd Grade) - VIP Front Row - Patriotic Performance
$5

Enjoy an unforgettable view at one of Sunset’s most cherished events! The winner will receive FOUR reserved front-row seats for our Annual Patriotic Performance, ensuring the best view in the house to watch your child shine on stage.

Date and Time: Thursday April 23, at 6pm

Location: Sunset Elementary


Dehl (2nd Grade) - VIP Front Row - Patriotic Performance 🦅
$5

Enjoy an unforgettable view at one of Sunset’s most cherished events! The winner will receive FOUR reserved front-row seats for our Annual Patriotic Performance, ensuring the best view in the house to watch your child shine on stage.

Date and Time: Thursday April 23, at 6pm

Location: Sunset Elementary


Hendrick (2nd Grade) - VIP Front Row - Patriotic Performance
$5

Enjoy an unforgettable view at one of Sunset’s most cherished events! The winner will receive FOUR reserved front-row seats for our Annual Patriotic Performance, ensuring the best view in the house to watch your child shine on stage.

Date and Time: Thursday April 23, at 6pm

Location: Sunset Elementary


Montgomery (2nd Grd) - VIP Front Row - Patriotic Performance
$5

Enjoy an unforgettable view at one of Sunset’s most cherished events! The winner will receive FOUR reserved front-row seats for our Annual Patriotic Performance, ensuring the best view in the house to watch your child shine on stage.

Date and Time: Thursday April 23, at 6pm

Location: Sunset Elementary


Costello (3rd Grade) - Loard's Ice Cream Treat 🍨
$5

The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Costello after school for an ice cream treat at Loard's!

Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated

Location: Meet in Room 16, and Mrs. Costello will drive students to Loard’s for a treat. Afterwards, the students will be dropped off at home


Eaton (3rd Grade) - Loard's Ice Cream Treat 🍨
$5

The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Eaton after school for an ice cream treat at Loard's!

Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated

Location: Meet in Room 19, and Mrs. Eaton will drive students to Loard’s for a treat. Afterwards, we will return to school for parents to pick up.

Hopman (3rd Grade) - Loard's Ice Cream Treat 🍨
$5

The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Hopman after school for an ice cream treat at Loard's!

Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated

Location: Meet in Room 18, and Mrs. Hopman will drive students to Loard’s for a treat. Afterwards, we will return to school for parents to pick up.

Shepard (3rd Grade) - Loard's Ice Cream Treat 🍨
$5

The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Shepard after school for an ice cream treat at Loard's!

Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated

Location: Meet in Room 17, and Mrs. Shepard will drive students to Loard’s for a treat. Afterwards, we will return to school for parents to pick up.

Samonek (3rd Grade) - Ice Cream Treat and Game in Room 15🍨
$5

The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Samonek after school for an ice cream sundae and a game!

Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated

Location: Sunset Room 15

Borjon (4th Grade) - Movie 🎥🍿
$5

The winner and one friend will join Mrs. Borjon after school for a movie at Livermore Cinemas!

Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated

Location: Livermore Cinemas (Parents to drop off and pick up students at designated time)

Daugherty (4th Grade) - Movie 🎥🍿
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Daugherty after school for a movie at Livermore Cinemas!

Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated

Location: Livermore Cinemas (Parents to drop off and pick up students at designated time)

Hendrick (4th Grade) - Movie🎥🍿
$5

The winner and one friend will join Mr. Hendrick after school for a movie at Livermore Cinemas!

Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated

Location: Livermore Cinemas (Parents to drop off and pick up students at designated time)

Summers (4th Grade) - Movie🎥🍿
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Summers after school for a movie at Livermore Cinemas!

Date and Time: After school date and time to be coordinated

Location: Livermore Cinemas (Parents to drop off and pick up students at designated time)

Anderson (5th grade) - Bowling Bonanza 🎳
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Anderson at Granada Bowl after school for bowling fun. 

Date and Time: TBD,  Wednesday in April/May. Parents will drop off students at designated time.

Location: Granada Bowl


Auser (5th grade) - Bowling Bonanza 🎳
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Auser at Granada Bowl after school for bowling fun. 

Date and Time: TBD,  Wednesday in April/May. Parents will drop off students at designated time.

Location: Granada Bowl


Carroll (5th grade) - Bowling Bonanza 🎳
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Carroll at Granada Bowl after school for bowling fun. 

Date and Time: TBD,  Wednesday in April/May. Parents will drop off students at designated time.

Location: Granada Bowl


Miramontes (5th grade) - Bowling Bonanza 🎳
$5

The winner and one friend will join Ms. Miramontes at Granada Bowl after school for bowling fun. 

Date and Time: TBD,  Wednesday in April/May. Parents will drop off students at designated time.

Location: Granada Bowl


Library/Science - Curiosity Crew 🧪🔬⚗️
$5

The winner and five friends will enjoy a fun afternoon full of STEM and exploratory activities with Mrs. Martella, Mrs. Bjeletich, and Mrs. Solomon. An ice cream treat is included!

Date and Time: Mutually agreed upon Wednesday

Location: Sunset


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