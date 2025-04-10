Sunshine Hmong Alliance Church Alliance Women Online Raffle
Photo Session (FL residents only)
$5
Freeze a moment in time with your loved ones with this 30-minute photo session. Alicia Yang of The99Lens will choreograph your photos up to 3 persons. You can schedule your session at your convenience with Alicia Yang by the end of 2025. Must be local to the greater Tampa Bay area. Valued at $150.
Pork Egg Rolls 1 (FL residents only) - 2 WINNERS
$5
These are delicious traditional Hmong pork egg rolls made with ground pork, cabbage, carrots, onions, eggs, and bean thread noodles. 50 freshly rolled egg rolls will be delivered frozen to you so you can cook to enjoy whenever you are having your egg roll cravings. Must be local to the greater Tampa Bay area.
Pickle Ball Racket
$5
This VANGUARD Power Air Invikta Paddle is waiting to help you improve your pickleball game with its first-of-its-kind blend of carbon fiber and Fiberflex fiberglass. It has a 5-1/4” handle length with the handle measuring at 4-1/4” in circumference. Overall length of 16-1/2”, by 7-3/8” wide. Actual grip sizes may very up to 1/8”. Valued at $249.99.
Gucci Wallet
$5
100% Authentic Leather Gucci GC Coated Canvas Wallet. Plenty of space for your loose change, cards, and cash. Dimensions are 7.5” x 4”. Valued at $200.
Black Coach Wallet Purse
$5
This gently used signature leather Coach wristlet card wallet is well capable of holding all your essentials while adding classic style to your look. Dimensions are 7.75”x 5”. No shoulder or wrist strap included.
Coach Signature Slim Wallet
$5
This Coach signature slim wallet has 6 slots for carrying cards and zipped pocket to carry loose change. Dimensions are 6.5”x 2.75”.
Black MK Mini Clutch Bag
$5
This all-black Michael Kor mini clutch bag is made of durable leather and its spacious design has plenty of space for all your errand-running essentials while adding a lot of class to your style. Dimensions are 9.75”x 5.5”.
Women’s Blue Lis Loos Outfit
$5
Add this authentic Limloos Hmong outfit to your collection. This cultural 6-piece outfit is a size 46 and includes a shirt jacket, pants, 2 aprons (“sev”) and 2 waist sashes (“hlaab sev”). New, never worn. Necklace not included.
Women’s Blue Outfit
$5
This light-weight blue Hmong outfit is a great way to add a simple cultural piece to your collection. This cultural outfit is a size 44 and includes a shirt jacket, apron (“sev”) 26.75” long and pink waist sash. The shirt jacket has slightly puffed sleeves at the shoulders. Necklace not included.
Women’s Cherry Blossom Outfit
$5
This classic cherry blossom designed outfit is a beautiful showcase of Hmong culture. This cultural outfit is a size 36 and includes a shirt jacket and apron (“sev) 25.5” long. Necklace not included.
Women's Hmong Cogci Outfit
$5
Add this beautiful hand-stitched Hmong dress outfit to your collection. It has elaborate carefully beaded heart designs making it one of a kind. This cultural outfit is a size 44 and includes a shirt jacket and apron (“sev”) of 26.5” long. Valued at $110. Necklace not included.
Laotian Outfit
$5
This two-piece purple Laotian outfit makes a simple elegant statement for any special event. Fits size 29. Skirt length of 34”.
Thai Outfit
$5
Made of quality lace and silk fabrics, this white, one-piece Thai outfit is perfect for any formal event. Fits size 36. 24” long sleeves and 37.5” from waist to dress hem.
Hmong Blouse
$5
This cute Hmong cropped blouse with sheer fabrics at the sleeves can be worn up with a skirt or down with a pair of jeans. Either way it will make a great piece in your wardrobe. It has hand-stitched “paj ntaub” and a side zipper. Fits size 46-48. Sleeves are 18” long. Necklace not included.
Women’s Hmong Blazer
$5
This fun Hmong blazer will style up any outfit. It has hand-stitched “paj ntaub” pockets. This cultural blazer fits size 42; sleeve length 18.5”.
Hmong Blazer
$5
This wrap-over blouse has a unique “pajntaub” design at the lower body front, neck collar, and lower sleeves/cuffs. Made with high quality fabrics, this blouse will be a timeless piece in your cultural collection as you dress it down with a pair of jeans or dress it up with a skirt or pair of trousers. Fits sizes 40-42, sleeve length from shoulder to cuff is approximately 21.5 inches, length from shoulder seam to hem is approximately 18 inches.
Vintage Hmong Pleated White Skirt (pink)
$5
his is a traditional wrapped white Hmong skirt decorated with printed pink flowers. Fits with a waist of 33” and length of 24”. Valued at $180. Shirt and necklace not included.
Vintage Hmong Leeg Pleated Skirt
$5
This is a colorful wrap printed Hmong leeg skirt with a waist of 21” and length of 19”. Valued at $120. Shirt and necklace not included.
Hmong Pleated teen skirt
$5
This is a vibrant wrap printed Hmong leeg skirt with waist of 32” and length of 17.25”. Shirt and necklace not included.
Paj Ntaub Mog Handbag
$5
This authentic hand-stitched handbag will add Hmong culture flare to any simple outfit. Dimensions are 10”x 8” with a shoulder strap of 20”.
Vintage Hmong Baby Carrier (Hlab Nyas)
$5
This beautiful hand-made piece can be transformed into a baby carrier by adding tying sashes or framed for a decorative display of Hmong culture. 12.75” wide x 20” length. Valued at $150.
Bear High Speed Blender (FL residents only)
$5
This new out of the box blender is all you need for your blending and pureeing needs. Use it to crush nuts, puree, make salsas, mix smoothies, crush ice, and juice. Comes with the manual. Valued at $100.
Robe & Towel set
$5
Get this for a perfect gift or for yourself. Dry up with this 6-piece towel set and cozy up in this luxurious bathrobe. Signet Ultra towel sets are made of 100% cotton and include 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 wash towels. Robe is from Secret Treasures and features a soft pink leopard design in the size large (12-14).
$50 Visa giftcard
$5
Who would pass on $50 spending money?
