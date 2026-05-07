Sunshine Montessori School

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Sunshine Montessori School

About this raffle

Sunshine Montessori School's Sun Run Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$10

Raffle #1 - A Family Pass Package to The Bakken Museum

  • 5 admission passes
  • A hands-on, interactive science adventure for the whole family



Raffle #2 -
A Mini Photo Session with Slow Road Photo

  • 5-minute session
  • 5 beautiful edited images with full rights



Raffle #3
4 Admission Tickets to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

  • Explore trails, flowers, and nature together

pair of kids'


Raffle #4 -
A Family Zoo Experience to the Minnesota Zoo

  • 4 admission tickets
  • A day full of animals and adventure



Raffle #5 -
Active Kids Adventure Package

  • A $60 Gift Certificate for a pair of kids' shoes from See Kai Run
  • One-month membership to Minneapolis Bouldering Project (climbing, yoga & more!



Raffle #6 -  
Swim Fun Package

  • $50 gift card to FOSS Swim School
  • 5 passes to St. Louis Park Aquatic Park (2026 season)



GRAND PRIZE Raffle 

  • A $60 Gift Certificate for a pair of kids' shoes from See Kai Run
  • 5 passes to St. Louis Park Aquatic Park (2026 season)
  • A ONE-OF-KIND Sunshine Mug
  • Discounted passes to Skateville Burnsville for roller skating
  • A BIRTHDAY PARTY at Rainbow Playsystems!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!