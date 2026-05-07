Sunshine Montessori School's Sun Run Raffle 2026

Raffle #1 - A Family Pass Package to The Bakken Museum
- 5 admission passes
- A hands-on, interactive science adventure for the whole family
Raffle #2 -
A Mini Photo Session with Slow Road Photo
- 5-minute session
- 5 beautiful edited images with full rights
Raffle #3
4 Admission Tickets to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
- Explore trails, flowers, and nature together
pair of kids'
Raffle #4 -
A Family Zoo Experience to the Minnesota Zoo
- 4 admission tickets
- A day full of animals and adventure
Raffle #5 -
Active Kids Adventure Package
- A $60 Gift Certificate for a pair of kids' shoes from See Kai Run
- One-month membership to Minneapolis Bouldering Project (climbing, yoga & more!
Raffle #6 -
Swim Fun Package
- $50 gift card to FOSS Swim School
- 5 passes to St. Louis Park Aquatic Park (2026 season)
GRAND PRIZE Raffle
- A $60 Gift Certificate for a pair of kids' shoes from See Kai Run
- 5 passes to St. Louis Park Aquatic Park (2026 season)
- A ONE-OF-KIND Sunshine Mug
- Discounted passes to Skateville Burnsville for roller skating
- A BIRTHDAY PARTY at Rainbow Playsystems!!
Raffle #1 - A Family Pass Package to The Bakken Museum
- 5 admission passes
- A hands-on, interactive science adventure for the whole family
Raffle #2 -
A Mini Photo Session with Slow Road Photo
- 5-minute session
- 5 beautiful edited images with full rights
Raffle #3
4 Admission Tickets to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
- Explore trails, flowers, and nature together
pair of kids'
Raffle #4 -
A Family Zoo Experience to the Minnesota Zoo
- 4 admission tickets
- A day full of animals and adventure
Raffle #5 -
Active Kids Adventure Package
- A $60 Gift Certificate for a pair of kids' shoes from See Kai Run
- One-month membership to Minneapolis Bouldering Project (climbing, yoga & more!
Raffle #6 -
Swim Fun Package
- $50 gift card to FOSS Swim School
- 5 passes to St. Louis Park Aquatic Park (2026 season)
GRAND PRIZE Raffle
- A $60 Gift Certificate for a pair of kids' shoes from See Kai Run
- 5 passes to St. Louis Park Aquatic Park (2026 season)
- A ONE-OF-KIND Sunshine Mug
- Discounted passes to Skateville Burnsville for roller skating
- A BIRTHDAY PARTY at Rainbow Playsystems!!