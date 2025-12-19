Sunshine Skate Foundation's Charity Raffle 2025

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About this raffle
Enter to win a Mobile Roller-Skating Rink Experience. This prize is worth $6,000 and includes a 4-hour private event for up to 400 people. Includes a DJ and sound system, staff, flooring, (if needed) rental skates, and more.
Enter to win a $300 gift card to purchase a brand-new pair of roller-skates.
Enter to win a $300 gift card for COSM in Inglewood, CA
Enter to win a $200 gift card for The Meeting Spot in Inglewood, CA
Enter to win a 5-Pack of movie tickets to be redeemed at Cinepolis in Inglewood, CA
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