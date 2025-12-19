Sunshine Skate Foundation

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Sunshine Skate Foundation

About this raffle

Sunshine Skate Foundation's Charity Raffle 2025

Mobile Roller-Skating Rink Event
$300

Enter to win a Mobile Roller-Skating Rink Experience. This prize is worth $6,000 and includes a 4-hour private event for up to 400 people. Includes a DJ and sound system, staff, flooring, (if needed) rental skates, and more.

New Roller-Skates
$50

Enter to win a $300 gift card to purchase a brand-new pair of roller-skates.

COSM Gift Card
$50

Enter to win a $300 gift card for COSM in Inglewood, CA

The Meeting Spot
$50

Enter to win a $200 gift card for The Meeting Spot in Inglewood, CA

Cinepolis Family Movie Pack
$25

Enter to win a 5-Pack of movie tickets to be redeemed at Cinepolis in Inglewood, CA

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