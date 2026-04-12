Suntree Retreat 2026

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About this event
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YOU MUST ALSO SELECT A LODGING OPTION BELOW.
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Children 14 and under are free - each attending child will need a ticket selected here.
YOU MUST ALSO SELECT A LODGING OPTION BELOW.
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This reserves one spot in a yurt that will sleep up to 12 people. Bath house nearby with private shower and changing areas. Yurt options: Mixed gender, Mixed gender snoring, Women & Gender diverse only (no men), Men only, Accessible (paved walkway)
YURT OPTIONS RESERVATION FORM: https://forms.gle/2FumTgcML7ngdR6w7
Learn more about lodging: La Foret Lodging Options
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Bring your own tent or RV (very limited RV capacity - contact us to inquire). Bath house nearby with private shower and changing areas.
Learn more about lodging: La Foret Lodging Options
Choose this option if you prefer to stay at a hotel or other accommodation nearby. YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ARRANGING OFFSITE LODGING.
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Required if you are not bringing your own.
Includes a pillow, pillowcase, sheet set, and light blanket.
Contributions to the Scholarship Fund help us offer free tickets for low-income attendees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!