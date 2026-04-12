Atheopagan Society

Hosted by

Atheopagan Society

About this event

Suntree Retreat 2026

6145 Shoup Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80908, USA

🎫 TICKET - General Admission
$300

--- Price per person for the duration of the event.---

YOU MUST ALSO SELECT A LODGING OPTION BELOW.

🎫 TICKET - Children 14 & Under
Free

--- Price per person for the duration of the event.---

Children 14 and under are free - each attending child will need a ticket selected here.

YOU MUST ALSO SELECT A LODGING OPTION BELOW.

🛏️ LODGING OPTION 1 - Shared Yurt (Per Person)
$75

---Price per person for the duration of the event.---

This reserves one spot in a yurt that will sleep up to 12 people. Bath house nearby with private shower and changing areas. Yurt options: Mixed gender, Mixed gender snoring, Women & Gender diverse only (no men), Men only, Accessible (paved walkway)

YURT OPTIONS RESERVATION FORM: https://forms.gle/2FumTgcML7ngdR6w7

Learn more about lodging: La Foret Lodging Options

🛏️ LODGING OPTION 2 - Camping (Per Person)
$50

---Price per person for the duration of the event.---

Bring your own tent or RV (very limited RV capacity - contact us to inquire). Bath house nearby with private shower and changing areas.

Learn more about lodging: La Foret Lodging Options

🛏️ LODGING OPTION 3 - Offsite Lodging
Free

Choose this option if you prefer to stay at a hotel or other accommodation nearby. YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ARRANGING OFFSITE LODGING.

🧺 LODGING ADD-ON - Linen Rental (Per Person)
$25

---Price per person for the duration of the event.---

Required if you are not bringing your own.

Includes a pillow, pillowcase, sheet set, and light blanket.

🎁 OPTIONAL DONATION - Scholarship Fund
Pay what you can

Contributions to the Scholarship Fund help us offer free tickets for low-income attendees.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!