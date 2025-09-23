Suomi-koulu Los Angeles Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
One voucher for two seats at Walt Disney Concert Hall 2025/26 Season. One (1) Walt Disney Concert Hall voucher, redeemable for two (2) tickets to only one (1) Chamber, Organ, or Green Umbrella concert during the 2025/26 season. A full overview of the LA Phil's 2025/26 season can be found at https://www.laphil.com/events/performances?Venue=LA+Phil&Season=upcoming# . This voucher must be redeemed in person at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office. Any additional restrictions, as well as the seating location, are at the discretion of the Box Office. Certificate may not be redeemed after May 26, 2026. Physical Pass, please pick up at Kekrijuhla or contact us. Value: $100.
Member-for-a-Day pass, for up to 6 guests.
"The Skirball Cultural Center is a place of meeting guided by the Jewish tradition of welcoming the stranger and inspired by the American democratic ideals of freedom and equality. We welcome people of all communities and generations to participate in cultural experiences that celebrate discovery and hope, foster human connections, and call upon us to help build a more just society."
Physical Pass, please pick up at Kekrijuhla or contact us. Value: $180
Two (2) unlimited ride wristbands, Pacific Park, Santa Monica Pier. Redeem by Oct 25, 2026. Value: $100.
"Located on the world-famous Santa Monica Pier, Pacific Park® is the family place to play! Featuring 12 thrilling rides, including the West Coaster and Pacific Wheel, the first solar-powered Ferris wheel." Digital pass.
Photo by Jorge Salazar on Unsplash.
2 admission (adult) passes to The Huntington.
"A must-see for every visitor to Los Angeles, The Huntington offers 130 acres of beautiful and biodiverse gardens; iconic collections of art, history, and literature; and dynamic programs that provide transformative experiences for a community of the curious." Digital Pass. Value: $58
Expires 10/25/2026
Photo by Tyler Zhang on Unsplash
Annual Plate from 1993, Arabia, Finland, designer R. Uosikkinen. Ceramics.
A total of 24 different Kalevala annual plates were produced from 1976–1999. All share a similar look: a dark, almost black-brown background with dark blue and light brown tones. The back features a Kalevala excerpt in Finnish, Swedish, and English, the Arabia crown mark with the words vuosilautanen/årstallrik/annual plate, the year, and the designer’s name R. Uosikkinen. Please pick up at Kekrijuhla, or contact us.
One (1) General admission ticket to Ismo Woo-hoo! World Tour at Irvine Improv, you choose the best show for you: Fri Nov 28 07:30PM, 09:45PM, Sat Nov 29 07:00PM, 09:30PM, Sun Nov 30 06:00PM. Note: Admission is for adults ages 21+. Not suitable for children.
The Improv in Irvine is first come first serve for seating. The winner will get instructions on how to make/confirm the reservation.
"ISMO is an internationally acclaimed comedian known for his masterful wordplay and sharp observations about the English language. Hailed as “the most insightful comic in Finland,” ISMO has won over global audiences with his unique delivery and universal charm. No matter where you live in the world, ISMO has an undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural norms in an entirely new way! ISMO’s WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in November 2024 and will expand across the U.S., Europe, Canada and beyond through 2025. For tour updates, merch, and more, visit: ismo.fun" Text on improv.com.
Intro to Climbing or Bouldering Class OR Sender City Session for you and one (1) friend.
Locations at LAX, Playa Vista, Santa Ana
Climb, jump, and explore! Enjoy a session of fun and adventure at Sender One (over 14yo) or Sender City (climbers must weigh 35-300lbs) with these two tickets. Perfect for two friends or two kids ready to reach new heights!
To find more information about the offerings, you can visit the website at sender.one. Digital Pass.
Retail value: about $80.
Photo by bady abbas on Unsplash
Finnish coffee hour basket ($85.00 retail value):
2 Red Marimekko Unikko Mugs, Paulig Presidentti Coffee, Fazer Domino Marianne Cookies
Children's basket
A delightful Finnish-themed gift set for little ones! Includes:
KROOH! board book,
Round Hakkarainen puzzle set with 12- and 25-piece puzzles, Anna Piruetti and Pete Pakki soft toys
Total retail value: ~$48
Relax with a book ($77.00 retail value)
Author signed copy of Onnellistentie (in Finnish), Fazer Milk Chocolate Bar, Jaana Huhtanen fox socks, Scented loose-leaf tea sampler.
One (1) Aquarium of the Pacific ticket.
Advance reservations are required. "Discover all our exhibits, including sea otters, sharks, sea jellies, frogs, and more in our Tropical, Northern, and Southern California Galleries." Aquarium of the Pacific
Current ticket prices:
Adult $44.95, child (3-11) $34.95,
senior (62+) $41.95.
Physical ticket.
Valid 11/1/2025 - 4/30/2026. Please pick up at Kekrijuhla or contact us.
Enjoy a tour and tasting for up to four adult guests (21+) at Kukkula, a beautiful hillside winery in Paso Robles. You’ll sample Kukkula’s current wine releases while taking in stunning vineyard views and learning about their unique dry-farming and sustainable winemaking practices.
The experience is available Thursday-Monday, 10 AM-4 PM, and must be reserved in advance (subject to availability).
Valid for one year from the event date (expires 11/8/2026).
Discover more about Kukkula at kukkulawine.com
Photo by Khuc Le Thanh Danh on Unsplash
