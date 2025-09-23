Suomi-koulu Los Angeles Silent Auction

One (1) General admission ticket to Ismo Woo-hoo! World Tour at Irvine Improv, you choose the best show for you: Fri Nov 28 07:30PM, 09:45PM, Sat Nov 29 07:00PM, 09:30PM, Sun Nov 30 06:00PM. Note: Admission is for adults ages 21+. Not suitable for children.

The Improv in Irvine is first come first serve for seating. The winner will get instructions on how to make/confirm the reservation.

"ISMO is an internationally acclaimed comedian known for his masterful wordplay and sharp observations about the English language. Hailed as “the most insightful comic in Finland,” ISMO has won over global audiences with his unique delivery and universal charm. No matter where you live in the world, ISMO has an undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural norms in an entirely new way! ISMO’s WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in November 2024 and will expand across the U.S., Europe, Canada and beyond through 2025. For tour updates, merch, and more, visit: ismo.fun" Text on improv.com.