Sponsorship Proposal - Super 7 Symposium Series™ - 2025

24711 Francis Lewis Blvd

Rosedale, NY 11422, USA

Presenting Partner $15,000+
$15,000

Presenting Partner – $15,000+
“Your Brand. Our Community. One Unforgettable Symposium Series.”

Overview
Presenting Partner — $15,000

As the Presenting Partner, your company/organization will receive the highest level of visibility and recognition throughout the entire Super 7 Symposium Series™, ensuring that your brand is front and center in all marketing, outreach, and event activities.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Exclusive Naming Rights
    Your company will be recognized as the sole Presenting Partner, with the series branded as:
    “Super 7 Symposium Series™ presented by [Your Company].”
    This naming will appear on all event communications, including flyers, press releases, social media, programs, certificates, and verbal announcements.
  • Prominent Brand Visibility
    • Logo placement at the top level of all printed and digital marketing materials (flyers, social media graphics, email blasts, event signage, press kits).
    • Banner display rights at the event venue for maximum visibility.
    • Recognition in all media and press coverage related to the series.
  • Executive Speaking Opportunities
    • The opportunity for your company representative to deliver opening remarks at each symposium, highlighting your commitment to community health and wellness.
    • Acknowledgment from the Master of Ceremonies at the beginning and end of every session.
  • Advertising & Outreach
    • A full-page ad in all digital and printed program materials for the series.
    • Inclusion in email newsletters and community partner outreach, reaching a diverse and engaged audience.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at all seven symposiums, offering direct access to participants and the opportunity to distribute promotional materials, products, and resources.
    • Priority choice of table placement at each symposium.
  • Special Recognition
    • Your logo printed on certificates of completion awarded to participants who complete the entire series.
    • A VIP Recognition Plaque, formally presented by the Rosedale Lions Club Foundation during the closing symposium, in appreciation of your leadership and partnership.
    • Inclusion in a dedicated social media spotlight campaign highlighting your organization’s role in supporting community wellness.

      🔗 Let’s Build Community Together

      Be the face of impact. Your leadership will power a day of wellness, joy, and empowerment for hundreds of families in Southeast Queens.
Platinum Sponsorship Tier – $10,000+
$10,000

Platinum Sponsor — $10,000

As a Platinum Sponsor, your company/organization will receive premium visibility and engagement opportunities across the Super 7 Symposium Series™, ensuring your brand is positioned as a leading supporter of health, wellness, and community empowerment.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Premium Brand Placement
    • Prominent logo placement on all digital and printed flyers, social media graphics, event signage, and press materials.
    • Logo featured on the Rosedale Lions Club website and digital promotions as a top-level sponsor.
    • Recognition in press releases and media coverage of the symposiums.
  • Advertising Opportunities
    • A half-page advertisement in all printed and digital program booklets for the series, giving your brand space to showcase products, services, or community commitments.
    • Mention in community outreach emails and announcements.
  • Executive Speaking Engagements
    • A speaking opportunity at 2 symposiums of your choice, allowing your representative to share your company’s mission, programs, or commitment to health and wellness.
    • Formal acknowledgment from the Master of Ceremonies at each symposium you sponsor.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at 5 symposiums, giving your organization the chance to engage face-to-face with attendees, share resources, and build connections.
    • Priority placement after Presenting Partner tables.
  • Digital & Social Media Recognition
    • Featured in a dedicated sponsor spotlight post across Rosedale Lions’ social media platforms.
    • Recognition on the official website with a short sponsor profile and logo placement.
  • Special Acknowledgment
    • Recognition during opening and closing remarks at sponsored symposiums.
    • Inclusion in “thank you to our sponsors” slides and event materials.


Gold Sponsorship Tier – $5,000+
$5,000

Gold Sponsor — $5,000

As a Gold Sponsor, your company will be recognized as a major supporter of the Super 7 Symposium Series™, receiving strong brand visibility, on-site engagement, and promotional opportunities.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Logo Placement & Visibility
    • Logo featured on all symposium flyers, digital promotions, social media graphics, and event signage.
    • Recognition in press releases and official event communications.
  • Advertising Opportunities
    • A quarter-page advertisement in all printed and digital program booklets.
    • Mention in email blasts and digital outreach campaigns.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at 3 symposiums, offering the opportunity to connect directly with community members, distribute promotional materials, and showcase your services.
    • Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies at each sponsored session.
  • Digital & Social Media Recognition
    • Highlighted in a sponsor appreciation post on Rosedale Lions’ social media platforms.
    • Logo included on the sponsor section of the Rosedale Lions website

Silver Sponsorship Tier – $2,500+
$2,500

Silver Sponsor — $2,500

As a Silver Sponsor, your organization will gain visibility and access to the Super 7 Symposium Series™ audience while demonstrating your commitment to health and community service.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Logo Placement
    • Logo featured on digital flyers, website, and community outreach materials.
    • Listed in the sponsor acknowledgment slide shown at each symposium.
  • Advertising Opportunities
    • A business card–sized ad in all printed and digital program booklets.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at 2 symposiums, allowing your organization to directly interact with participants and share resources.
    • Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies at sponsored events.
  • Digital & Social Media Recognition
    • Acknowledgment in sponsor appreciation social media posts.
    • Logo on the Rosedale Lions website sponsor listing

🎗 Community Partner Sponsor – $1,000+
$1,000

Community Sponsor — $1,000

The Community Sponsor level is designed for local businesses, organizations, and individuals who want to show meaningful support for the Super 7 Symposium Series™ while engaging directly with the community.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Logo & Recognition
    • Logo featured on the Community Sponsor section of flyers, digital promotions, and website.
    • Recognition on the “Community Sponsors” slide at each symposium.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at 1 symposium, providing an opportunity to engage with community members face-to-face.
  • Digital & Social Media Recognition
    • Thank-you mention in social media sponsor appreciation posts.
    • Logo listed on the Rosedale Lions website as a Community Sponsor

Co-Sponsor
$5,000

Supporter
$3,500

Food & Beverage Sponsor
$2,500

Publishing Sponsor
$2,000

Media Sponsor
$2,000

Swag, Branding and Giveaways Sponsor
$2,000

Community Resource Stations Sponsors-Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000

“Official Entertainment Sponsor”
Includes:
Logo on stage banners and printed event schedule
Mentions by the MC before and during performances
Branding on DJ booth and the entertainment zone
Media & Publishing Sponsor
$2,500

Supports: Print, digital and press materials
Includes:
Logo on all flyers, social media campaigns, promo posters
Mention in official press releases and community announcements
Health and Education Sponsor
$2,500

Support free screenings, health booths, & workshops
Includes:
Branding on health tables and check-in tables
Mention in community health promotions
Swag Bag and Giveaway Sponsor
$2,500

Put your brand in every hand
Includes:
Your Logo on 300 branded tote bags
Opportunity to insert giveaways or promo items
Operations & Volunteer Sponsor
$2,000

Fuel the logistics that make the event run smoothly
Includes:
Logo on volunteer shirts and staff lanyards
Recognition in “Thank You” signage
Community Partner Sponsor - $1000
$1,000

Support a great cause and get visibility
Includes:
Logo on shared sponsor banner
Social Media Shout-out
6ft Table and 2 Seats

In-Kind Sponsors
$500

– Value $500+ Donate goods, food, or services
Examples: water, snacks, signage printing, equipment, etc.
Includes:
Logo/name on shared banner or item signage
Engagement & Activation Sponsor - $ 1,500
$1,500

(Photo booth, raffles, contests)

Branded Refreshments Station Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500

Educational Materials Sponsor - $1,000
$1,000

(Branded wellness packets, brochures, takeaways)
Other $100+
$100

Other

Other - Any Amount
$5

Any Amount

