Steel City Aquatics - 2026 Super Bowl Block Pool

About this event
• 100 blocks total
• $20 per block
– $10 Donation to the Club
– $10 Prize Pool Contribution
• Numbers are drawn after the board is completely filled
• Winners are based on the last digit of each team’s score at the end of each quarter
• You can win up to four times during the game!
• 100 blocks total
• $50 per block
– $25 Donation to the Club
– $25 Prize Pool Contribution
• Numbers are drawn after the board is completely filled
• Winners are based on the last digit of each team’s score at the end of each quarter
• You can win up to four times during the game!
