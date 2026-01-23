Steel City Aquatics

Steel City Aquatics - 2026 Super Bowl Block Pool

Super Bowl Fundraiser ($20 Pool)
$20

• 100 blocks total

• $20 per block

  – $10 Donation to the Club

  – $10 Prize Pool Contribution

• Numbers are drawn after the board is completely filled

• Winners are based on the last digit of each team’s score at the end of each quarter

• You can win up to four times during the game!

Super Bowl Fundraiser ($50 Pool)
$50

• 100 blocks total

• $50 per block

  – $25 Donation to the Club

  – $25 Prize Pool Contribution

• Numbers are drawn after the board is completely filled

• Winners are based on the last digit of each team’s score at the end of each quarter

• You can win up to four times during the game!

