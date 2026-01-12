Hosted by
About this event
Elevate your experience with our exclusive VIP Admission. This premium ticket includes all the benefits of General Admission, plus reserved seating at a VIP table, complimentary gourmet food, and two (2) food vouchers. This is the perfect way to enjoy the evening in style while making a significant contribution to our cause. The event location will be disclosed upon your VIP ticket purchase.
Your General Admission ticket grants you full access to the Super Bowl Casino Night Fundraiser. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and network with community leaders and fellow supporters. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Please note that this ticket does not include table access or participation in casino games.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!