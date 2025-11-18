Hosted by

South Bowers Fire Co Inc

Super Bowl Game Day Packs

57 Scotts Corner Rd

Milford, DE 19963, USA

Pack A
$25

Includes 1 Quart of Sweet Meatballs, 1 Quart of Cheeseburger Dip, 1 12oz bag of Tortilla Chips and 10 BBQ Wings

Pack B
$40

Includes 1 Quart of Sweet Meatballs, 1 Quart of Cheeseburger Dip, 1 12oz bag of Tortilla Chips, 20 BBQ Wings and 1 Quart of Chili

(Same as Pack A, but an additional 10 Wings and the Chili is added on.)

Pack C
$65

Includes 2 Quart of Sweet Meatballs, 1 Quart of Cheeseburger Dip, 1 12oz bag of Tortilla Chips, 30 BBQ Wings and 2 Quarts of Chili

(Same as Pack B, but an additional Quart of Meatballs and Chili added on along with 10 more wings.)

Add On / Separate Items - 10 BBQ Wings
$10
Add On / Separate Items - Pint of Onion Dip
$4
Add On / Separate Items - Quart of Sweet Meatballs
$10
Add On / Separate Items - Quart of Cheeseburger Dip
$10
Add On / Separate Items - Quart of Chili
$10
Add On / Separate Items - 12oz Bag of Tortilla Chips
$4
