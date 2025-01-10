Super Bowl Squares 2025

Superbowl Squares 2025 -Half of the pot ($500) will go to our polar plunge team. -The other half will be split amongst the winners of each quarter: 1st quarter - $100 2nd quarter - $100 3rd quarter - $100 4th quarter - $200

