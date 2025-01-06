Super Bowl Squares 1

After the purchase of your square, you will receive an email with the randomized square you have been assigned after the board has filled! Winner payouts will be made on venmo, please leave either your phone number to be able to claim your winnings! We will contact you following the super bowl to coordinate. Each quarter will have a payout of $125 Should any squares remain unfilled, these will be named "DTR" squares and the payout will go to fund DTR dance the magic participants. We appreciate your support!

After the purchase of your square, you will receive an email with the randomized square you have been assigned after the board has filled! Winner payouts will be made on venmo, please leave either your phone number to be able to claim your winnings! We will contact you following the super bowl to coordinate. Each quarter will have a payout of $125 Should any squares remain unfilled, these will be named "DTR" squares and the payout will go to fund DTR dance the magic participants. We appreciate your support!

More details...