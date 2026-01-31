Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary

Hosted by

Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary

About this raffle

Super Bowl Squares for Wildlife Care

Super Bowl Square (1 Entry)
$10

Each ticket reserves one square on our Super Bowl Squares board.


Each square includes two number combinations, giving you two chances to win, with prizes awarded at halftime and final score.


Here is a short video explanation on how to play: https://youtu.be/dCylj0obBy4


At least 50% of all proceeds directly support wildlife care at Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary.


Squares and number assignments are shared after sales close on a public, view-only board.

Add a donation for Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary

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