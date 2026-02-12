Super Chili Cook-Off: Vendor Registration

Thank you for your interest in being a vendor at the Super Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser!
This community-centered event brings together families, neighbors, and local businesses for an afternoon of food, fun, and fellowship — all in support of Shared Ministries and community outreach efforts.
We are excited to partner with local entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses to create a vibrant vendor experience that complements the energy of this festive, Mardi Gras–themed event.
Limited spots available
💼 Vendor Participation Details
Vendor Fee: $30
What’s Included:
- One (1) table
- One (1) chair
Raffle Contribution:
- Each vendor is asked to contribute 2–3 items for the event raffle as part of their participation
📝 Vendor Registration Information Required
Please be prepared to provide the following information when registering:
- Owner / Operator Name
- Business Name
- Email Address
- Phone Number
- What You Will Be Selling or Promoting (brief description)
This information helps us properly plan vendor placement and promote participating businesses.
⚠️ Important Notes
- Vendors are responsible for bringing any additional display materials beyond the table and chair provided.
- Electricity is not guaranteed unless prior arrangements are confirmed.
- Food sales are limited to approved participants only (if applicable — optional to include).
Thank you for your interest in being a vendor at the Super Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser!
This community-centered event brings together families, neighbors, and local businesses for an afternoon of food, fun, and fellowship — all in support of Shared Ministries and community outreach efforts.
We are excited to partner with local entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses to create a vibrant vendor experience that complements the energy of this festive, Mardi Gras–themed event.
Limited spots available
💼 Vendor Participation Details
Vendor Fee: $30
What’s Included:
- One (1) table
- One (1) chair
Raffle Contribution:
- Each vendor is asked to contribute 2–3 items for the event raffle as part of their participation
📝 Vendor Registration Information Required
Please be prepared to provide the following information when registering:
- Owner / Operator Name
- Business Name
- Email Address
- Phone Number
- What You Will Be Selling or Promoting (brief description)
This information helps us properly plan vendor placement and promote participating businesses.
⚠️ Important Notes
- Vendors are responsible for bringing any additional display materials beyond the table and chair provided.
- Electricity is not guaranteed unless prior arrangements are confirmed.
- Food sales are limited to approved participants only (if applicable — optional to include).