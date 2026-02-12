Jubilee Faith Community

Hosted by

Jubilee Faith Community

About this event

Super Chili Cook-Off: Vendor Registration

13939 S Claire Blvd

Robbins, IL 60472, USA

Super Chili Cook-Off Vendor Registration
$30

4 left!

Thank you for your interest in being a vendor at the Super Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser!


This community-centered event brings together families, neighbors, and local businesses for an afternoon of food, fun, and fellowship — all in support of Shared Ministries and community outreach efforts.

We are excited to partner with local entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses to create a vibrant vendor experience that complements the energy of this festive, Mardi Gras–themed event.


Limited spots available

💼 Vendor Participation Details

Vendor Fee: $30

What’s Included:

  • One (1) table
  • One (1) chair

Raffle Contribution:

  • Each vendor is asked to contribute 2–3 items for the event raffle as part of their participation

📝 Vendor Registration Information Required

Please be prepared to provide the following information when registering:

  • Owner / Operator Name
  • Business Name
  • Email Address
  • Phone Number
  • What You Will Be Selling or Promoting (brief description)

This information helps us properly plan vendor placement and promote participating businesses.


⚠️ Important Notes

  • Vendors are responsible for bringing any additional display materials beyond the table and chair provided.
  • Electricity is not guaranteed unless prior arrangements are confirmed.
  • Food sales are limited to approved participants only (if applicable — optional to include).
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