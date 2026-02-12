Super Chili Cook-Off: Vendor Registration

Thank you for your interest in being a vendor at the Super Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser!



This community-centered event brings together families, neighbors, and local businesses for an afternoon of food, fun, and fellowship — all in support of Shared Ministries and community outreach efforts.

We are excited to partner with local entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses to create a vibrant vendor experience that complements the energy of this festive, Mardi Gras–themed event.





Limited spots available

💼 Vendor Participation Details

Vendor Fee: $30

What’s Included:

One (1) table

One (1) chair

Raffle Contribution:

Each vendor is asked to contribute 2–3 items for the event raffle as part of their participation

📝 Vendor Registration Information Required

Please be prepared to provide the following information when registering:

Owner / Operator Name

Business Name

Email Address

Phone Number

What You Will Be Selling or Promoting (brief description)

This information helps us properly plan vendor placement and promote participating businesses.





⚠️ Important Notes