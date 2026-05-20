SUPER DEAL - Coyote Spirit Gear Shop

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White short sleeve shirt. Shirt designed by Bella our creative STEM middle-schooler.
Gray Coyote long sleeve shirt. Youth size
Blue ballpoint pen with smooth blue ink, topped with a coyote mascot — the perfect way to show your school spirit while you write.
Blue ballpoint pen with smooth blue ink, topped with a coyote mascot and a fluffy pom-pom — the perfect way to show your school spirit while you write.
Glossy 3-inch colored Coyote sticker
Royal blue Coyote water bottle
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