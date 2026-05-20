Offered by

Christopher Parent Lighthouse

About this shop

SUPER DEAL - Coyote Spirit Gear Shop

Short Sleeve Shirt
$15

White short sleeve shirt. Shirt designed by Bella our creative STEM middle-schooler.

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Long Sleeve Shirt
$22

Gray Coyote long sleeve shirt. Youth size

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Coyote Pen item
Coyote Pen
$4

Blue ballpoint pen with smooth blue ink, topped with a coyote mascot — the perfect way to show your school spirit while you write.

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Pom-Pom Pen item
Pom-Pom Pen
$5

Blue ballpoint pen with smooth blue ink, topped with a coyote mascot and a fluffy pom-pom — the perfect way to show your school spirit while you write.

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Coyote Sticker item
Coyote Sticker
$1

Glossy 3-inch colored Coyote sticker

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Blue Coyote Water Bottle item
Blue Coyote Water Bottle
$3

Royal blue Coyote water bottle

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Keychain item
Keychain
$5
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Keychain ring item
Keychain ring
$6
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