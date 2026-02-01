Super Heroes Humane Society

Hosted by

Super Heroes Humane Society

About this event

Super Heroes and Princess Prom

24 Market St

Oneonta, NY 13820, USA

One Adult & One Child
$30

Admission for one adult and one child.

One Adult & One Child + 1
$35

Admission for one adult, one child, and one other guest (may be child or adult).

One Adult & One Child + 2
$40

Admission for one adult, one child, and two other guests (may be children or adults).

One Adult & One Child + 3
$45

Admission for one adult, one child, and three other guests (may be children or adults).

One Adult & One Child + 4
$50

Admission for one adult, one child, and four other guests (may be children or adults).

Add a donation for Super Heroes Humane Society

$

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