Super Saturday

Stanley Tumbler/Gift Cards
$5

This "basket" donated by our 12u Travel Team (Smith) includes a 40oz black Stanley Tumbler, and the following gift cards:

  • $15 - Grandpa Joe's
  • $40 Chick-fil-a
  • $50 Kroger
  • $20 Winans
  • $20 Tim Hortons
  • $20 Haren's
Hockey Essentials Basket
$5

This basket, donated by our 14u Travel Team (Jellison) includes:

  • 3 rolls of clear Howie's Tape
  • 2 rolls of black Howie's Tape
  • 2 rolls of white Howie's Tape
  • $200 Gift Certificate to Northland Pro Shot for hockey equipment
  • $100 Speedway Gas Card
  • $25 Tim Horton's Gift Card
  • $25 Kroger Gift Card
Lottery Ticket Basket
$5

This basket was donated by our 14u House Team (Cruea).


This basket includes:

  • $80 in lottery tickets
  • Speedway Gas Card
Hockey Survival Kit
$5

This basket was donated by the 10u House team (King).

This basket includes:

  • Stadium seat
  • Bottle of Cooper's Hawk Sweet Wine
  • Bottle of Blanton's Bourbon
  • Bottle of Odor Spray
  • Bruins Mom Tumbler
  • Bag of Winan's Coffee
  • Candle
  • Hand Warmers
  • Heated Socks
  • Bruin's Embroidered Blanket & Bag
  • $25 Fricker's Gift Card
  • $100 Speedway Gas Card
  • $25 Chick-fil-a Gift Card
  • $100 worth of Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards
  • Beanie Hat
  • Candy
  • Socks (Don't Puck With Me)
Fall Basket
$5

This basket was donated by our 8u Mite team (Church).


This basket includes:

  • Winan's Coffee
  • Pumpkin Spice Candle
  • Winan's Chocolate
  • Fall Decor
  • Handwarmers
  • Coffee Tumbler
  • $25 Chick-fil-a Gift Card
  • Pumpkin-shaped bowls
  • Blanket
Family Game Night Basket
$5

This basket was donated by our 12u House team (Wuebbenhorst).


This basket has everything you need to have a fun family game night. Included is:

  • UNO No Mercy
  • Liar's UNO
  • Phase 10
  • Mancala
  • Minecraft Explorers Game
  • Pokemon Monopoly
  • Simon
  • Wheel of Fortune Game
  • Connect 4 Frenzy
  • Goldfish (Pizza flavored)
  • Swedish Fish
  • Gummi Bears
  • Microwave Popcorn (2 bags)
Date Night In Basket
$5

This basket was donated by our High School team. This basket includes:

  • $75 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
  • $25 Olive Garden Gift Card
  • Troy Bruins Engraved Wine & Whiskey Glass
  • 2 Bottles of Wine
  • Blanket
  • Candle
  • Assorted Snacks: chocolates, candy, mints, pistachios
  • Popcorn, butter, seasonings, popcorn boxes
  • The Ultimate Date Night Game
  • Telestrations After Dark Game
Dinner & A Movie Basket
$5

This basket was donated by the 8u Mite team (Nova). This basket includes:

  • $50 Cinemark Movie Theatres Gift Card
  • $50 Agave & Rye Gift Card
  • Box of Popcorn
  • Variety of Candy
Griddle/Grilling Essentials
$5

This basket was donated by our 10u Travel team (Furrow). This set includes:

  • 22" Blackstone Griddle
  • Griddle Carry Bag
  • 2 Bruins Tumblers
  • Hockey Stick BBQ Set
  • Hockey Stick Bottle Opener
  • $40 Haren's Gift Card
  • Cooler
