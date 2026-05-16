TENTH DISTRICTA AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL

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TENTH DISTRICTA AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL

About this event

Super Summer Leadership Convo

3837 Simpson Stuart Rd

Dallas, TX 75241, USA

Youth 4-6
$10

This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.

Youth 7-9
$10

This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.

Youth 10-12
$10

This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.

Youth 13-15
$10

This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.

Youth 16-18
$10

This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.

Young Adult: 19-27
$10

This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.

Adults Ages 27 up
$10
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Clergy (CEU credit)
$30

Clergy participants attending the Super Summer Convocation will have the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through Abington School of Religion.

This registration ticket includes access to approved leadership and educational sessions eligible for CEU credit. Additional details regarding certification requirements, session attendance, and credit hours will be provided.

Adult (Non Clergy) CEU Credit
$30

Lay members attending the Super Summer Convocation will have the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through Abington School of Religion.

This registration ticket includes access to leadership and educational workshops eligible for CEU credit. Additional details regarding certification requirements, session attendance, and credit hours will be provided.

Thursday Dinner Ticket
$10

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat dining experience at Paul Quinn College! This meal ticket provides access to a delicious variety of fresh entrees, sides, salads, beverages, and desserts served in the campus dining hall.

Friday Lunch Meal
$10

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat dining experience at Paul Quinn College! This meal ticket provides access to a delicious variety of fresh entrees, sides, salads, beverages, and desserts served in the campus dining hall.

Friday Dinner Meal
$10

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat dining experience at Paul Quinn College! This meal ticket provides access to a delicious variety of fresh entrees, sides, salads, beverages, and desserts served in the campus dining hall.

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