Super Summer Leadership Convo

About this event
This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.
This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.
This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.
This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.
This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.
This year’s theme, “IG: Intentional Growth — It’s Not What You Post, But How You Live,” challenges young people to move beyond social media appearances and focus on living a life that reflects faith, purpose, character, and authenticity every day.
Clergy participants attending the Super Summer Convocation will have the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through Abington School of Religion.
This registration ticket includes access to approved leadership and educational sessions eligible for CEU credit. Additional details regarding certification requirements, session attendance, and credit hours will be provided.
Lay members attending the Super Summer Convocation will have the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through Abington School of Religion.
This registration ticket includes access to leadership and educational workshops eligible for CEU credit. Additional details regarding certification requirements, session attendance, and credit hours will be provided.
Enjoy an all-you-can-eat dining experience at Paul Quinn College! This meal ticket provides access to a delicious variety of fresh entrees, sides, salads, beverages, and desserts served in the campus dining hall.
Enjoy an all-you-can-eat dining experience at Paul Quinn College! This meal ticket provides access to a delicious variety of fresh entrees, sides, salads, beverages, and desserts served in the campus dining hall.
Enjoy an all-you-can-eat dining experience at Paul Quinn College! This meal ticket provides access to a delicious variety of fresh entrees, sides, salads, beverages, and desserts served in the campus dining hall.
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