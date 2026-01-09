Superbowl 2026 Squares

How To Play:

Pick a square (or multiple squares) on the 5x5 grid and enter your square number at the time of purchase. Each square will have 2 sets of numbers. Payout will be $625 at half time and $625 final score, if the last digit of each team's score matches your grid square, you win. The axes are left blank and will be randomly filled in after all of the grid squares have been sold.





Cost:

Each square is $100.





We thank you for your participation in this fundraiser in support of the 2026 Five Star 11uAA-Messina baseball team and wish you the best of luck!