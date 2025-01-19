Superbowl Sunday Sale- 5th Grade Fundraiser

Tray of 24 Organic Wings- Plain with seasoning
$40
Accompanied by Celery and Carrots
24 Organic Wings- Teriyaki Sauce
$40
Accompanied by Celery and Carrots
24 Organic Wings -Buffalo Sauce
$40
Accompanied by Celery and Carrots
24 Organic Wings- Plain/Teriyaki/Buffalo-COMBO
$40
Accompanied by Celery and Carrots
Spinach Dip with Homemade Gluten Free Corn Chips
$25
Blue Cheese Dip ( for wings)
$2
Ranch Dip ( for wings)
$2

