Superhero Fun Run Volunteer Sign Up

8601 S Grand Canyon Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89178, USA

Day Before Course Set Up- 9/25 from 1:30 pm-3:11 pm
The day before our big event, we’ll transform the Forbuss playground and blacktop into a Superhero Training Arena! Here’s what to expect as we set the stage for our Falcons to soar:


  • 🕸 Spidey’s Webs: We’ll string caution tape, streamers, or yarn across a play zone to create a crawl-through obstacle where students can duck, weave, and wiggle their way past Spider-Man’s sticky web.
  • ⚖️ Tunnel of Justice: Cones, mats, or hoops will form a justice-themed tunnel for kids to charge through like true heroes on a mission. Add banners, streamers, or superhero cut-outs to give it that “epic” finish line energy.
  • 🎨 Chalk Obstacles: Unleash your artistic side! Using sidewalk chalk, we’ll design hopscotch-style challenges, balance lines, superhero emblems, and themed zones (like Ninja Turtle manhole covers, lightning bolts for Flash dashes, or stars for Wonder Woman). These colorful designs will guide our heroes through each station and make the course visually exciting.
  • 🏃 Final Touches: We’ll mark running lanes, stage cones, and hang signs so students know exactly where their superhero training journey begins. This is also the time to test each obstacle for safety and flow.



🔧 Before School: Superhero Set-Up Squad 8:00 am-9:00 am
🔧 Before School: Superhero Set-Up Squad


Arrive early to help transform the track into a superhero training ground. From hanging webs and lasers to laying out sewer covers, you’ll be setting the stage for an epic day of heroics.


Morning Mission Stations -8:45 am-12:00 pm
💥 Mission Stations (During the Fun Run)


As a volunteer, you may be assigned to any of these exciting missions. Every role is critical in helping our students train like true superheroes!


  • Mission: Ninja Turtles – Manhole Cover Hop
    Heroes hop in and out of “sewer covers” (hula hoops/mats) like true ninjas.
  • Mission: X-Men – Mutant Hurdle Jumps
    Heroes leap over mini-hurdles using their mutant superpowers.
  • Mission: Guardians of the Galaxy – Infinity Stone Grab
    Heroes collect colored “Infinity Stones” (bean bags/foam balls) and deliver them to safety.
  • Mission: PJ Masks – Night Ninja Stealth Run
    Heroes zig-zag through cones and weave past “laser” streamers.
  • Mission: Fantastic Four – Human Torch Flame Jump
    Heroes hopscotch across chalk “flames” to control their fiery powers.
  • Mission: Justice League Superman – Tunnel of Triumph
    Heroes soar belly-down on carts through a tunnel of triumph!
  • Mission: Spider-Man – Web Crawl
    Heroes crawl through a caution-tape “web” to test their Spidey skills.
  • Mission: Avengers Captain America – Shield Toss
    Heroes toss foam “shields” (frisbees/discs) at targets—or even to parents helping catch!


🕒 Student Fun Run Times

  • 5th Grade: 9:10 – 10:00 AM
  • 4th Grade: 10:05 – 10:55 AM
  • 3rd Grade: 11:00 – 11:50 AM
  • 1st Grade: 12:25 – 1:15 PM
  • 2nd Grade: 1:20 – 2:10 PM
  • Kindergarten: 2:15 – 3:05 PM



Afternoon Mission Stations- 11:30 am-3:11 pm
🧹 After School: Clean-Up Crew- 3:11-4:30 pm
🧹 After School: Clean-Up Crew



Help us wrap up the event and return the training ground back to normal. Many hands make light work!


