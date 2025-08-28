Superhero Fun Run Volunteer Sign Up

The day before our big event, we’ll transform the Forbuss playground and blacktop into a Superhero Training Arena! Here’s what to expect as we set the stage for our Falcons to soar:

🕸 Spidey’s Webs: We’ll string caution tape, streamers, or yarn across a play zone to create a crawl-through obstacle where students can duck, weave, and wiggle their way past Spider-Man’s sticky web.

⚖️ Tunnel of Justice: Cones, mats, or hoops will form a justice-themed tunnel for kids to charge through like true heroes on a mission. Add banners, streamers, or superhero cut-outs to give it that “epic” finish line energy.

🎨 Chalk Obstacles: Unleash your artistic side! Using sidewalk chalk, we’ll design hopscotch-style challenges, balance lines, superhero emblems, and themed zones (like Ninja Turtle manhole covers, lightning bolts for Flash dashes, or stars for Wonder Woman). These colorful designs will guide our heroes through each station and make the course visually exciting.