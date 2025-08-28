Superhero Fun Run Volunteer Sign Up

Hosted by
Las Vegas, NV 89178, USA
The day before our big event, we’ll transform the Forbuss playground and blacktop into a Superhero Training Arena! Here’s what to expect as we set the stage for our Falcons to soar:
🔧 Before School: Superhero Set-Up Squad
Arrive early to help transform the track into a superhero training ground. From hanging webs and lasers to laying out sewer covers, you’ll be setting the stage for an epic day of heroics.
💥 Mission Stations (During the Fun Run)
As a volunteer, you may be assigned to any of these exciting missions. Every role is critical in helping our students train like true superheroes!
🕒 Student Fun Run Times
🕒 Student Fun Run Times
🧹 After School: Clean-Up Crew
Help us wrap up the event and return the training ground back to normal. Many hands make light work!
