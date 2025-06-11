M Family Foundation

Superhero Race Against Cancer 5k Sponsorship

231 Sycamore St

Kissimmee, FL 34747, USA

Captain America
$10,000

- Name and logo on 1st Mile Marker
- Name and logo on ALL branding (event poster, website, social media, t-shirts)
- Vendor Table on Race Day
- 10 Complimentary Race Registrations
- 6 Invitations to the VIP Reception at Summerhouse in Golden Oak

Superman
$5,000

- Name and logo on ALL branding (event poster, website, social media, t-shirts)
- Vendor Table on Race Day
- 5 Complimentary Race Registrations
- 4 Invitations to the VIP Reception at Summerhouse in Golden Oak

Batman
$2,500

- Name and logo on branding (website, social media)
- 2 Complimentary Race Registrations
- 2 Invitations to the VIP Reception at Summerhouse in Golden Oak

Wonder Woman
$1,000

- Name and logo on branding (website, social media)
- 2 Complimentary Race Registrations

