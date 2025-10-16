Superhero Safari Fall Fashion Show Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Baltimore, MD 21210, USA (LeClerc Theater)
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Seating available starting in the 4th row. Ticket prices will increase to $35 on the day of the show .
ALL VIP Tickets must be brought in advance; none will be sold at the door
The ticket includes ; A VIP SWAG BAG , reserved seating in the first 3 rows and a raffle ticket for special prizes
Seating available starting in the 4th row.
Student tickets must be purchased in advance . If not purchased online they will pay regular general admission which will be increased to $35 at the door for all guests
All VIP tickets must be paid in advance online ; none will sold at the door
Ticket includes : A VIP SWAG BAG , reserved seating in the first 3 rows and a raffle ticket for special prizes
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!