Albuquerque Christian School

Hosted by

Albuquerque Christian School

About this event

Supernationals Car Show Registration

7777 Jefferson St NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109, USA

Early Bird Registration
$45
Available until Apr 30

Registration for one vehicle. Car show t-shirt. Goodie bag. Eligible for awards.

General Registration
$50

Registration for one vehicle. Car show t-shirt. Goodie bag. Eligible for awards.

Early Bird VIP Registration
$100
Available until Apr 30

Registration for one vehicle. Car show t-shirt. Guthrie's Garage t-shirt. Goodie bag. Access to VIP area at the event sith shade and refreshments. Voucher for a complementary tour of Guthrie's Garage new location.

VIP Registration
$125

Registration for one vehicle. Car show t-shirt. Guthrie's Garage t-shirt. Goodie bag. Access to VIP area at the event sith shade and refreshments. Voucher for a complementary tour of Guthrie's Garage new location.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!