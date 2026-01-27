SuperPower Slam Silent Auction

New Art Dealers Alliance and Orange Crush are pleased to announce a limited-edition print by artist and professional wrestler Lee Moriarty, produced by the renowned Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop. The edition has been created in support of our art, wrestling and entertainment benefit event SUPERPOWER SLAM presented by Orange Crush at Melrose Ballroom, where Moriarty will also be competing against Jonathan Gresham.





This auction guarantees you will receive edition 1 of 100!





This marks Moriarty’s first-ever fine-art edition, arriving at a moment of significant visibility for the artist. He was recently profiled in the New York Times, will be featured in Get in the Game at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, recently had a solo exhibition at Night Gallery, and is prominently featured in Cultural Counsel’s latest publication, The Deep State; Art, Culture & Florida. Looking ahead, Moriarty is positioned to be a key figure in the House Show exhibition at Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg in 2027.





All of this comes on the heels of a successful debut at NADA Miami 2024, where Orange Crush exhibited Moriarty’s work publicly for the first time.





The print—a 10-color screenprint on Arches 88 paper, measuring 15 x 20 inches and priced at $600—is released in an edition of 100. Produced at the historic Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, the screenprint reflects the studio’s exceptional technical legacy, bringing a new level of depth and craftsmanship to Moriarty’s visual practice.





Shipped in a protective polyethylene bag, secured to a cardboard folder inside of Masonite packaging.