SuperPower Slam Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Current TBS and AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion wore these boots in the first-ever women's Blood & Guts match in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a brutal steel cage match held on November 12, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
She has donated this historic item to benefit the Little Oaks Center for Neurodiversity ahead of her clash with Mara Sadè at SuperPower Slam.
Starting bid
JCW World Champion and ROH Superstar Billie Starkz has donated an autographed, ring-worn vest to benefit the Little Oaks Center for Neurodiversity.
Starting bid
"The Southern Psycho" Mance Warner has donated an autographed version of his signature weapon - his trusty screwdriver! Proceeds benefit the Little Oaks Center for Neurodiversity.
Starting bid
When the "Bad Boy" Joey Janela hits the pay window, he makes a beeline for the surf and turf.
Joey will be having dinner with the lucky donor who wins this auction item at the restaurant of the Bad Boy's choice to benefit the Little Oaks Center for Neurodiversity.
Valid for 1 year. Geographic location negotiable based on Joey's tour dates!
Lobster not included.
Starting bid
When he says 01, you say 21!
Win an opportunity to accompany Progress World Champion Man Like Dereiss to the ring at a future match and he performs his signature theme!
In addition, the general champ is donating a sampling of signed merchandise.
Redeemable for 1 year from the auction - availability based on Dereiss' appearance schedule.
All proceeds go to benefit the Little Oaks Center for Neurodevelopment.
Starting bid
Ever wonder how the busiest man in independent wrestling gets things done?
Step into the office of the head honcho of Game Changer Wrestling - Starbucks - where the big decisions get made!
Valid for 1 year and subject to availability and scheduling.
All proceeds go to the Little Oaks Center for Neurodevelopment.
Starting bid
New Art Dealers Alliance and Orange Crush are pleased to announce a limited-edition print by artist and professional wrestler Lee Moriarty, produced by the renowned Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop. The edition has been created in support of our art, wrestling and entertainment benefit event SUPERPOWER SLAM presented by Orange Crush at Melrose Ballroom, where Moriarty will also be competing against Jonathan Gresham.
This auction guarantees you will receive edition 1 of 100!
This marks Moriarty’s first-ever fine-art edition, arriving at a moment of significant visibility for the artist. He was recently profiled in the New York Times, will be featured in Get in the Game at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, recently had a solo exhibition at Night Gallery, and is prominently featured in Cultural Counsel’s latest publication, The Deep State; Art, Culture & Florida. Looking ahead, Moriarty is positioned to be a key figure in the House Show exhibition at Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg in 2027.
All of this comes on the heels of a successful debut at NADA Miami 2024, where Orange Crush exhibited Moriarty’s work publicly for the first time.
The print—a 10-color screenprint on Arches 88 paper, measuring 15 x 20 inches and priced at $600—is released in an edition of 100. Produced at the historic Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, the screenprint reflects the studio’s exceptional technical legacy, bringing a new level of depth and craftsmanship to Moriarty’s visual practice.
Shipped in a protective polyethylene bag, secured to a cardboard folder inside of Masonite packaging.
Starting bid
In 2024, Orange Crush & Nick Karp collaborated on the release of Visitors - a limited edition hardcover book and exhibition series tracking the stars of GCW as they traveled to Japan to self run Korakuen Hall for the first time.
This original fine art photograph is professionally framed and 40" x 60", picturing Jordan Oliver at Korakuen Hall.
Karp's work will appear in House Show: Power, Spectacle, and Professional Wrestling in the MFA St. Petersburg in 2027.
Starting bid
In 2025, AEW superstar Thekla had her first US solo presentation at NADA New York.
Later that year, the MFA St. Petersburg acquired one of works ahead of her upcoming inclusion in House Show: Power, Spectacle, and Professional Wrestling in 2027, marking her first appearance in a museum collection.
This special print is uniquely hand-embellished by the artist.
Starting bid
In 2025, AEW superstar Thekla had her first US solo presentation at NADA New York.
Later that year, the MFA St. Petersburg acquired one of works ahead of her upcoming inclusion in House Show: Power, Spectacle, and Professional Wrestling in 2027, marking her first appearance in a museum collection.
This special print is uniquely hand-embellished by the artist.
Starting bid
TNA's "Go-Getter" Mara Sadè is an artist inside and outside the ring.
For SuperPowerSlam, ahead of her clash with Willow Nightingale, she has put one of her paintings up for sale for the very first time.
All proceeds go to the Little Oaks Center for Neurodevelopment.
Starting bid
On October 23, 2027, House Show: Power, Spectacle, and Professional Wrestling - the first major museum show about the cross section about art and professional wrestling will open.
Join the opening weekend as a VIP, with private tours from curator Adam Abdalla, as well as inclusion in private events with exhibition artists and talent.
Accommodations included. Winner responsible to get themselves to St. Petersburg!
Starting bid
EFFY isn't just fine - he's generous too!
He's donated a special curated gift box for a lucky auction winner, which will not only include signed collector cards, but a very RARE piece of memorabilia - a spike from his patented leather jacket!
All proceeds go to the Little Oaks Center for Neurodevelopment.
Starting bid
One of the best wrestlers in the world, AEW World Trios Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey has donated sign, ring-worn gear from 2022 to 2023 to the Little Oaks Center for Neurodevelopment on the occasion of SuperPower Slam.
Worn in TNA, PWG, as well as at the 2022 GCW Collective and Wrestlecon Supershow, this collectible has possibly appeared in more matches over the course of a year than many wrestlers have in their entire career!
All funds go to the Little Oaks Center!
Starting bid
Matt Cardona is ALWAYZ READY to support the indies, and even though he'll be at the Royal
Rumble this weekend, he's still supporting SuperPower Slam!
The Long Island legend has donated the shirt he wore on the 1/23/2026 SmackDown to the cause.
All proceeds go to the Little Oaks Center for Neurodevelopment.
Starting bid
He's got an Emmy.
He's got a Golden Globe.
He's got an Oscar nomination.
He's got the Progress Proteus Championship!
And now he's coming to SuperPower Slam!
Paul has generously donated a signed action figure of his own likeness!
All proceeds go to benefit the Little Oaks Center for Neurodevelopment.
Starting bid
The Main Girl. The Versace of Violence.
Nixi XS slay inside the ring and out.
Want to be like Nixi?
On the occasion of SuperPower Slam, Nixi is auctioning off a special online makeup tutorial.
Learn her secrets!
Valid for one year.
Starting bid
Learn the SECRETS of Lucha Libre at a margarita dinner with Gringo Loco, where you will have an opportunity to get inside the mind of the only real American luchador.
Valid for one year and subject to scheduling!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!