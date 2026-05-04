Barren County Family Ymca Inc

Hosted by

Barren County Family Ymca Inc

About this event

SUPERSPRINT TRIATHLON

1 YMCA Way

Glasgow, KY 42141, USA

Individual Admission
$40

Potential Race times are 7:30am, 8:00am, 8:30am.

Race times for this ticket will be communicated via phone prior to the Triathlon.

Ages 15+

1st Annual Mary Morrison Supersprint Triathlon at the Barren County Family YMCA on Saturday, August 8th. This event is designed to challenge and inspire participants of all fitness levels—whether you're a beginner, seasoned athlete, or part of a relay team.

Participants will complete a supersprint course that includes:

  • Swim: 10 minutes
  • Stationary Bike Ride: 30 minutes
  • Run/Walk: 15 minutes
  • Transition Time: 10 minutes


Team of 3
$60

Potential Race times are 7:30am, 8:00am, 8:30am.

Race times for this team ticket will be communicated via phone prior to the Triathlon.

*Ages 15+

1st Annual Mary Morrison Supersprint Triathlon at the Barren County Family YMCA on Saturday, August 8th. This event is designed to challenge and inspire participants of all fitness levels—whether you're a beginner, seasoned athlete, or part of a relay team.

Participants will complete a supersprint course that includes:

  • Swim: 10 minutes
  • Stationary Bike Ride: 30 minutes
  • Run/Walk: 15 minutes
  • Transition Time: 10 minutes
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