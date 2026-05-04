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About this event
Potential Race times are 7:30am, 8:00am, 8:30am.
Race times for this ticket will be communicated via phone prior to the Triathlon.
Ages 15+
1st Annual Mary Morrison Supersprint Triathlon at the Barren County Family YMCA on Saturday, August 8th. This event is designed to challenge and inspire participants of all fitness levels—whether you're a beginner, seasoned athlete, or part of a relay team.
Participants will complete a supersprint course that includes:
Potential Race times are 7:30am, 8:00am, 8:30am.
Race times for this team ticket will be communicated via phone prior to the Triathlon.
*Ages 15+
1st Annual Mary Morrison Supersprint Triathlon at the Barren County Family YMCA on Saturday, August 8th. This event is designed to challenge and inspire participants of all fitness levels—whether you're a beginner, seasoned athlete, or part of a relay team.
Participants will complete a supersprint course that includes:
$
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