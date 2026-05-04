Potential Race times are 7:30am, 8:00am, 8:30am.

Race times for this ticket will be communicated via phone prior to the Triathlon.

Ages 15+

1st Annual Mary Morrison Supersprint Triathlon at the Barren County Family YMCA on Saturday, August 8th. This event is designed to challenge and inspire participants of all fitness levels—whether you're a beginner, seasoned athlete, or part of a relay team.

Participants will complete a supersprint course that includes:

Swim: 10 minutes

Stationary Bike Ride: 30 minutes

Run/Walk: 15 minutes

Transition Time: 10 minutes



