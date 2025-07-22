Superstition Mountain Historical Society Memberships

Annual museum special donor membership, which includes year-round admission for 2 adults and any children under 18, a 10% merchandise and 20% jewelry discount in the Museum Shop, and a digital subscription to The Messenger. Additionally, holder will receive unlimited complimentary single-visit guest passes and a Partnering Small Museums pass, recognition on the website and digital sign, 15% off select events and programs, a museum logo stadium tote bag, and a private "behind the scenes" tour* with refreshments, a private class* for up to 12 guests, 4 special event tickets and a private catered dinner on the grounds* for 8 guests (*reservations required).