Supervisor Holly Mitchell Youth Ocean Experience

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. We will provide wetsuits, surfboards and fun! Please arrive early, there will be no late arrival grace period. Open positions will be given to the standby list.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. We will provide wetsuits, surfboards and fun! Please arrive early, there will be no late arrival grace period. Open positions will be given to the standby list.
Come hang out on the beach, play games, have some lunch and enjoy the day in community
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