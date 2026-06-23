Children in colorful rash guards practice on surfboards on a sandy beach, with a pier and buildings visible in the background under a clear blue sky.
Black Surfers Collective

Hosted by

Black Surfers Collective

About this event

Supervisor Holly Mitchell Youth Ocean Experience

12000 Vista Del Mar

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA

Free Surf Lessons
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. We will provide wetsuits, surfboards and fun! Please arrive early, there will be no late arrival grace period. Open positions will be given to the standby list.

Waitlist: Free Surf Lessons
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. We will provide wetsuits, surfboards and fun! Please arrive early, there will be no late arrival grace period. Open positions will be given to the standby list.

No Lesson Just Hanging Out
Free

Come hang out on the beach, play games, have some lunch and enjoy the day in community

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