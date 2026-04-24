Supper for a Cause - Rescheduled!

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Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert. Beverages available for an extra fee. Gratuity not included.
Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert. Beverages available for an extra fee. Gratuity not included.
Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert. Beverages available for an extra fee. Gratuity not included.
Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert. Beverages available for an extra fee. Gratuity not included.
Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert.
Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert.
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