Tree House Child and Family Center

Hosted by

Tree House Child and Family Center

About this event

Supper for a Cause - Rescheduled!

525 Broad St

Lake Geneva, WI 53147, USA

5:30pm Seating - Adult
$20

Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert. Beverages available for an extra fee. Gratuity not included.

5:30pm Seating - Child (under 12)
$15

Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert. Beverages available for an extra fee. Gratuity not included.

6:30pm Seating - Adult
$20

Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert. Beverages available for an extra fee. Gratuity not included.

6:30pm Seating - Child (under 12)
$15

Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert. Beverages available for an extra fee. Gratuity not included.

Carryout - Adult
$20

Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert.

Carryout - Child (under 12)
$15

Includes a choice of a pork, chicken or vegetarian entree, along with a dessert.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!