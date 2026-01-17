Lynn Haven Rainbow Assembly 147

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Lynn Haven Rainbow Assembly 147

About this event

Supplies

Ritual (large) item
Ritual (large)
$20

Product Description
Ritual, Traditional Large print, Red hardcover, Rev. 2023

5-3/4″ x 8-3/4″

Ritual (small) item
Ritual (small)
$12

Product Description
Small, Traditional Rainbow Ritual – Red Hard cover, Rev. 2023

4-1/4″ x 6-1’4″

Ritual Cover - Large item
Ritual Cover - Large
$10

Product Description
Ritual Cover, New Large 2023

Fits both Large Traditional Ritual and Contemporary Ritual

White leather look cover with Rainbow Emblem embossed on front

2 clear insert sleeves

Ritual Cover - small item
Ritual Cover - small
$8

Product Description
Ritual Cover, New Small

Fits Small Traditional Ritual

White leather look cover with Rainbow Emblem embossed on front

Grand Assembly Dress
$116.58

Required Dress for Grand Assembly

Add a donation for Lynn Haven Rainbow Assembly 147

$

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