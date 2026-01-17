About this event
Product Description
Ritual, Traditional Large print, Red hardcover, Rev. 2023
5-3/4″ x 8-3/4″
Product Description
Small, Traditional Rainbow Ritual – Red Hard cover, Rev. 2023
4-1/4″ x 6-1’4″
Product Description
Ritual Cover, New Large 2023
Fits both Large Traditional Ritual and Contemporary Ritual
White leather look cover with Rainbow Emblem embossed on front
2 clear insert sleeves
Product Description
Ritual Cover, New Small
Fits Small Traditional Ritual
White leather look cover with Rainbow Emblem embossed on front
Required Dress for Grand Assembly
$
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