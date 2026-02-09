Steven's Home

Hosted by

Steven's Home

About this event

Sales closed

Support and Savor: Valentine's Edition

Fine Dining 5-Course Meal for 2 Gift Certificate item
Fine Dining 5-Course Meal for 2 Gift Certificate item
Fine Dining 5-Course Meal for 2 Gift Certificate item
Fine Dining 5-Course Meal for 2 Gift Certificate
$140

Starting bid

A gift certificate to Opus in Delavan, WI, to treat your special someone to an evening of elegance and exceptional cuisine with a 5-course meal prepared by Executive Chef, Eric Feldbusch. Chef Eric was recently featured on WGN for his award-winning culinary creations. This fine dining menu offers a journey of exquisite flavors, carefully curated to create a romantic and intimate experience. Enhance the evening with optional wine pairings, perfectly selected to complement each course.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!