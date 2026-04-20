Opportunity Over Adversity

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Opportunity Over Adversity

About this event

Antonios Support Shop

Showin' Love Thank you Digital Card- Open Donation item
Showin' Love Thank you Digital Card- Open Donation
Pay what you can

If you chose to donate without purchasing an item from the shop, this card is for you. This card is our way of expressing gratitude for your support.

Halycon Streetwear Shirt Locals, Supporting Locals Shirt item
Halycon Streetwear Shirt Locals, Supporting Locals Shirt
$50

This one means more than a graphic shirt; it’s locals lifting locals, and a community that believes in what Antonio. Every purchase helps turn effort into opportunity and dreams into momentum. Purchase your shirt Today!

Available in Adult XS-XL

Warm Up Sponsor Shirt- Family, Friends & Supporters item
Warm Up Sponsor Shirt- Family, Friends & Supporters item
Warm Up Sponsor Shirt- Family, Friends & Supporters
$75

Bottom; Name Plate

Warm Up Sponsor Shirt- Community item
Warm Up Sponsor Shirt- Community item
Warm Up Sponsor Shirt- Community
$100

Middle; Plaque

Warm Up Sponsor Shirt- Champion Community Sponsor item
Warm Up Sponsor Shirt- Champion Community Sponsor item
Warm Up Sponsor Shirt- Champion Community Sponsor
$150

Top: Banner with logo.

Central Valley Strong Champion Sponsor Banner item
Central Valley Strong Champion Sponsor Banner
$500

Individual banner displayed at nationals · Logo on warm-up shirt · Branded video highlight reel · Dedicated social media spotlight · Personalized follow-up after tournament.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!