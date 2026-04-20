Antonios Support Shop

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About this event
If you chose to donate without purchasing an item from the shop, this card is for you. This card is our way of expressing gratitude for your support.
This one means more than a graphic shirt; it’s locals lifting locals, and a community that believes in what Antonio. Every purchase helps turn effort into opportunity and dreams into momentum. Purchase your shirt Today!
Available in Adult XS-XL
Bottom; Name Plate
Middle; Plaque
Top: Banner with logo.
Individual banner displayed at nationals · Logo on warm-up shirt · Branded video highlight reel · Dedicated social media spotlight · Personalized follow-up after tournament.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!