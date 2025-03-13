Sponsorships: 2025 Putts for Paws Golf Tournament

● 10-minute presentation to golfers during lunch
● Sponsor Logo on all Prominent signage
● Banner at registration
● Two Hole Sign Sponsorships
● Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on the Website
● Sponsor Logo on Event Registration Page
● Prominent mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● This package includes 4 Golfers
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Drink Cooler Sponsor
$3,500
● Sponsor's logo will be on the Drink Cooler that each player receives upon check-in
● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● This package includes 2 Golfers
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Hat Sponsor
$2,500
● Sponsor's logo will be on the hat that each player receives upon check-in
● One Hole Sign Sponsorship
● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● This package includes 2 Golfers
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Tumbler Sponsor
$2,500
● Sponsor's logo will be on the tumbler that each player receives upon check-in
● One Hole Sign Sponsorship
● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● This package includes 2 Golfers
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,500
● Sponsor's logo will be on a sleeve of golf balls that each player receives upon check-in.
● One Hole Sign Sponsorship
● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,200
● Sponsor's logo will be on the Swag Bag that each player receives upon check-in.
● Banner at registration
● One Hole Sign Sponsorship
● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Hole-in-One Caribbean Cruise Sponsor
$1,000
● All golfers will have the opportunity to win a 5 night, 6 day Caribbean Cruise for two! Airfare, room, food and drink for two people included.
● Banner at registration
● Hole Sign Sponsorship
● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
25K Cash Prize Shootout Sponsor
$750
● Sponsor the $25,000 Cash Prize Shootout, offering 4 fortunate players the opportunity to win $25,000 with a hole-in-one!
● Banner at shootout hole
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Golf Ball Air Cannon Sponsor
$600
● Banner at Air Cannon table
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
**We will reward the closest cannon shot for the day with a
4 Day/3 Night All-Inclusive Resort Getaway. The location choices are in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. The value of this stay is over $1,200.
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500
● Signage on Beverage Cart
● Hole Sign Sponsorship
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Snack Shack Sponsor
$500
● Banner on Snack Shack
● Hole Sign Sponsorship
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Koozie Sponsor
$500
● Sponsor's logo will be on the Koozie that each player receives upon check-in
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Small Business Sponsor
$350
● One Hole Sign Sponsorship
● The ability to set up on the tee box with your own table and meet golfers face-to-face
● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Lunch Sponsor
$300
● Company Signage at the Luncheon
● Hole Sign Sponsorship
● Opportunity to include an item in each
swag bag
● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Hole Sign Sponsor
$150
● Sponsor Logos on a sign displayed at one of the holes in the course
● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag
