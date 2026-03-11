Support Camp Shoreshim 2026

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About this event
Dedicate funds specifically toward security at Camp Shoreshim. Last year's security was possible due to generous contributions from individuals. Please select the amount that works for you -- we are trying to raise $2,000 to support this.
Funding a scholarship is more than covering tuition — it is an investment in a young person’s identity, community, and future. We are deeply grateful for your partnership in making Camp Shoreshim accessible to all.
A $360 level or higher will give:
Please supply your logo to [email protected] so we can include it!
Perfect for individuals and families who want to support Camp Shoreshim -- whether that be used for t-shirts, snacks, staff payments, or camp scholarships. * If you would like to elect a different amount, use the "Add a donation" field below.*
We'd also love to acknowledge you in our newsletter.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!