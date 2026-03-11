JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

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JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

About this event

Support Camp Shoreshim 2026

Underwrite Camp Security
$540

Dedicate funds specifically toward security at Camp Shoreshim. Last year's security was possible due to generous contributions from individuals. Please select the amount that works for you -- we are trying to raise $2,000 to support this.

Fund a Scholarship
$350

Funding a scholarship is more than covering tuition — it is an investment in a young person’s identity, community, and future. We are deeply grateful for your partnership in making Camp Shoreshim accessible to all.

Gold Level Support
$350

A $360 level or higher will give:

  • Group sponsor signage on-site and on materials such as t-shirts
  • Name listed on website
  • Community supporter acknowledgment
  • Newsletter thank-you recognition

Please supply your logo to [email protected] so we can include it!

Camp Support
$54

Perfect for individuals and families who want to support Camp Shoreshim -- whether that be used for t-shirts, snacks, staff payments, or camp scholarships. * If you would like to elect a different amount, use the "Add a donation" field below.*


We'd also love to acknowledge you in our newsletter.


Add a donation for JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

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