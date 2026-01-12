Support Circles – Bridge Youth Success Center

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About this event
First session is offered at no cost to allow students and families to experience the environment, meet the facilitator, and determine if the group feels like the right fit.
This is a private, facilitated support circle designed to provide a safe and respectful space for connection and support.
This free session applies once per participant.
This ticket is for students returning after their first session or registering for an upcoming session.
Each session is a 2-hour facilitated support circle focused on connection, coping skills, and emotional support in a structured and respectful environment.
This is a private group. Registration is required.
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