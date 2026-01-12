Shell Hebert Career & Technical Academy

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Shell Hebert Career & Technical Academy

About this event

Support Circles – Bridge Youth Success Center

2714 Cypress Point Dr a

Missouri City, TX 77459, USA

Student Support Circle – First Session Experience
Free

First session is offered at no cost to allow students and families to experience the environment, meet the facilitator, and determine if the group feels like the right fit.

This is a private, facilitated support circle designed to provide a safe and respectful space for connection and support.

This free session applies once per participant.

Student Support Circle – Session Registration
$25

This ticket is for students returning after their first session or registering for an upcoming session.

Each session is a 2-hour facilitated support circle focused on connection, coping skills, and emotional support in a structured and respectful environment.

This is a private group. Registration is required.

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