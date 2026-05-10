Cultural Fest

Hosted by

Cultural Fest

About this event

Support Cultural Fest

1020 S Morris Ave

Bloomington, IL 61701, USA

Community Supporter item
Community Supporter
$50

Support Cultural Fest and help us continue creating a welcoming, community-centered event for all.

Friend of Cultural Fest
$100

Your support helps sustain Cultural Fest and expand opportunities for cultural programming and community engagement.

Community Partner
$250

Make a greater impact by supporting Cultural Fest’s growth and continued community outreach. Optional recognition available.

Cultural Champion
$500

Help elevate Cultural Fest and support expanded programming, performances, and community experiences. Includes recognition opportunities.

Festival Supporter
$1,000

Provide strong support for Cultural Fest and help ensure its continued success and growth in the community. Includes recognition and engagement opportunities.

Add a donation for Cultural Fest

$

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