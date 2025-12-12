Support Duck Derby 2026

Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center

Presenting Sponsor (Exclusive, one 1 available)
$2,500
  • Presentation rights of the event
  • Recognition as the event’s presenting sponsor
  • Major logo placement on flyers, local business displays, -Facebook posts, event banner, and festival photo backdrop
  • On-site booth with option to host a festival game
  • Direct link to business website/socials from event homepage
  • Promotion on website and featured PDMCSC Facebook post
  • Verbal recognition and opportunities to speak on stage
  • Logo featured on event T-shirt
Top Duck Sponsor
$1,000
  • Business featured as Top Duck Sponsor
  • Logo featured on Duck Derby Festival photo backdrop
  • Logo on festival website page and posted on PDMCSC Facebook page
  • Set up a booth on-site to hand out promotional material and the choice to host a festival game near your booth
Feathered Friend Sponsor
$500
  • Business featured as Feathered Friend Sponsor
  • Business name listed on Duck Derby Festival photo backdrop
  • Business name on festival website page and posted on PDMCSC Facebook page
  • Set up a booth on-site to hand out promotional material and the choice to host a festival game near your booth
Support a Prize for Duck Race Winners
$100
  • Verbal recognition at event
  • Sponsor name/logo posted on festival website and PDMCSC Facebook page alongside promotion of prize

Further recognition would be applied according to donation amount

  • $499 and Under: Facebook post and verbal recognition
  • $500-$999: Feathered Friend recognition
  • $1,000 and up: Top Duck recognition
  • Can provide 1 of 10 Prizes for Duck Race (Tickets to events, restaurant gift cards, technology, experience passes, outdoor equipment, gift packages, etc.)


Prizes for individual students/classes participating in helping sell ducks! (scooters, bikes, hover boards, video game systems or other technology, pizza party, ice cream party, etc.)

T-Shirt Sponsor
Free

Please contact Tiffany at [email protected] or 870-403-6879 to secure this sponsorship. Purchase of 125 Event T-Shirts(exclusive)

  • Company logo featured equally on the back of event t-shirt next to PDMCSC logo for long-term promotion beyond the event
    • Note: Presenting Sponsor logo must be present on the t-shirt if filled
  • Company logo featured on Duck Derby Festival photo backdrop
  • Logo on festival website page and posted on PDMCSC Facebook page
  • Set up a booth on-site to hand out promotional material and the choice to host a festival game near your booth
