Support Duck Derby 2026

- Verbal recognition at event
- Sponsor name/logo posted on festival website and PDMCSC Facebook page alongside promotion of prize
Further recognition would be applied according to donation amount
- $499 and Under: Facebook post and verbal recognition
- $500-$999: Feathered Friend recognition
- $1,000 and up: Top Duck recognition
- Can provide 1 of 10 Prizes for Duck Race (Tickets to events, restaurant gift cards, technology, experience passes, outdoor equipment, gift packages, etc.)
Prizes for individual students/classes participating in helping sell ducks! (scooters, bikes, hover boards, video game systems or other technology, pizza party, ice cream party, etc.)
- Verbal recognition at event
- Sponsor name/logo posted on festival website and PDMCSC Facebook page alongside promotion of prize
Further recognition would be applied according to donation amount
- $499 and Under: Facebook post and verbal recognition
- $500-$999: Feathered Friend recognition
- $1,000 and up: Top Duck recognition
- Can provide 1 of 10 Prizes for Duck Race (Tickets to events, restaurant gift cards, technology, experience passes, outdoor equipment, gift packages, etc.)
Prizes for individual students/classes participating in helping sell ducks! (scooters, bikes, hover boards, video game systems or other technology, pizza party, ice cream party, etc.)