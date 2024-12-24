Support Bet Shalom Ethiopian Jewish Community

These pillowcases are handcrafted with love and care by artisans of the Bet Shalom Jewish Community, inspired by the stories from the Hebrew Bible. Each design is unique, capturing the essence of a biblical narrative, making them an addition to your home but also a meaningful way to remember the vulnerable Jewish people in Ethiopia

These pillowcases are handcrafted with love and care by artisans of the Bet Shalom Jewish Community, inspired by the stories from the Hebrew Bible. Each design is unique, capturing the essence of a biblical narrative, making them an addition to your home but also a meaningful way to remember the vulnerable Jewish people in Ethiopia

seeMoreDetailsMobile