Support LAFD Station 37

This 1m x 1m fire blanket is made from 100% fiberglass, offering flame retardant and fireproof protection with a melting point of 1100 degrees Celsius. Certified with EN13501, AS/NZS 3504, NFPA701, EN1869, and CE, it ensures compliance with international safety standards, providing market access and reliability. Suitable for home, kitchen, car, camping, and office use, its compact size and white color make it versatile and discreet. Set of 2.