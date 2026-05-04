Support LAFD Station 37

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We host our Pancake Breakfast to connect with our community and raise funds for our station!
This mini LED flashlight keychain light offers 4 lighting modes, including COB High Mode and Strobe Mode, with up to 800 lumens of brightness. Its portable design features a magnetic base, swivel handle, and USB charging via a built-in 500mAh battery. Ideal for camping, fishing, and emergencies, it also includes practical tools like a bottle opener and foldable stand.
This 1m x 1m fire blanket is made from 100% fiberglass, offering flame retardant and fireproof protection with a melting point of 1100 degrees Celsius. Certified with EN13501, AS/NZS 3504, NFPA701, EN1869, and CE, it ensures compliance with international safety standards, providing market access and reliability. Suitable for home, kitchen, car, camping, and office use, its compact size and white color make it versatile and discreet. Set of 2.
This professional emergency survival kit is designed for outdoor adventures, featuring a multi-function pliers, fire starter, compass, stainless steel tools, and a waterproof zipper case. Durable stainless steel and plastic materials ensure longevity while the compact design meets various emergency needs during camping, hiking, or traveling.
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