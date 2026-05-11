Support Lending Paws a Hand Inc; Hosted by Protect the Pitties

And last but certainly not least… we’re auctioning off the biggest, bestest, most exclusive prize of the night: KISSES from our very own Sandy! That’s right—Sandy will personally deliver a deluxe smooch package featuring enthusiastic nose boops and approximately 4,000 puppy licks, payable in belly rubs (and, yes, your winning bid). Warning: side effects may include uncontrollable giggling and sudden feelings of being chosen. Want to upgrade your experience? Extra kisses can also be “purchased” via donations directly to Lending Paws a Hand or Protect The Pitties.