Support Lending Paws a Hand Inc; Hosted by Protect the Pitties

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For our kitty friends! This basket is basically a five-star staycation for cats: 4 toys (including a tunnel for peak zoomies and dramatic entrances), 2 bags of “Quiet Moments” melatonin treats for when the chaos needs a pause button, 2 food/water bowls for gourmet dining, a giant container of kitty litter, and a large litter vessel—because even royalty needs a restroom.
Starting bid
This fun, cat-themed basket is basically a tiny upgrade to your cat’s lifestyle. It includes 2 squishy toys for expert-level pouncing, a raised food-and-water bowl set for fancy dining, a cat harness for “walks” (or at least dramatic hallway parades), a travel bag for adventures big and small, hairball-support treats (because… cats), and a cute kitty décor sign to make it official.
Starting bid
This delicious basket is made for hungry pups and their people—because snack time is a team sport. Inside you’ll find 2 food bowls (including a slow feeder for the pups who inhale dinner like it’s their job), a silicone doggie pack, a lick mat for peak “zen,” a Doggy Diner décor sign, and a $25 gift card to Virlie’s Grill in Pittsboro, NC—so the humans get a treat, too!
Starting bid
This amazing basket is basically a starter kit for raising a well-mannered pup (with plenty of treats for “motivation”). Inside you’ll find tasty treats, an adorable dog décor sign, a collar/leash set, a clicker, and a clicker-training guide book—plus the showstopper: a Gift Certificate for a FREE training class (a $200 value), generously sponsored by Golden Paws Dog Training.
Starting bid
This basket includes everything you need for the ultimate doggie day out—because your pup has places to be and fans to impress. Inside you’ll find a fabulous dog-print tote for hauling the goods, a doggie car cup coaster (yes, they’re classy), an Easy Walk front harness, a clip-on water bowl for strolls and sniffaris, a portable paw-cleaner cup for post-adventure “mud mitigation,” the essential Dog Mom hat <3, and a cooling water bowl for the triumphant return home. And because heroes deserve dinner too, it also includes a $25 gift card for you to grab a bite on the way back!
Starting bid
Unleash your inner kid (or your outer kid—no judgment) with this creativity-packed basket! Inside you’ll find 4 coloring books, a pack of crayons, a super-neat “LEGO-like” building kit, a diamond art kit, and a dog origami book—because folding paper puppies is a perfectly normal hobby. It’s designed with our younger friends in mind, but this basket proudly welcomes artists, builders, and doodlers of any age.
Starting bid
This basket is full of delightful dog-themed treasures: a corgi journal for your most important thoughts (like “buy more treats”), a dog mug for your daily fuel, doggie blank greeting cards to mail happy mail, pens for all your official signing needs, a doggie décor sign to make it clear whose house this really is, and—my personal favorite—the ridiculously adorable dog sticky notes for leaving tiny reminders everywhere.
Starting bid
Doggie beach day, anyone?! This bundle is made for our beach/lake/river-loving friends (and their very important water-loving sidekicks). It includes 2 towels, a super-cute beach bag, a cozy fleece blanket, doggie treats for post-splash bribery, and a 2 in 1 food/water bottle—because hydration and snacks are non-negotiable when your pup is living their best vacation life.
Starting bid
Indulge in this beautifully curated package featuring 3 framed nature photographs captured in North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest. Generously sponsored by Wanderlens Photography, this set is complemented by an oversized candle and a Nicholas Sparks novel—one of North Carolina’s most celebrated authors.
Starting bid
A true crowd favorite, this premium Frisco 36-inch, 3-door all-in-one multi-stage dog crate pairs thoughtful design with everyday comfort—perfect for creating a calm, stylish space for your pup. This package also includes a crate lick plate for an extra touch of enrichment.
Starting bid
Can a pup ever have enough toys? Your dog would like to file an official complaint: the limit does not exist. This fun basket includes 2 rope toys, a stuffie, a bag of treats, 3 chew toys, and a tennis ball—PLUS a ball launcher to save your arm (and your back) when your pup insists on “just one more throw.”
Starting bid
Calling all die-hard Pittie enthusiasts—this basket is basically a fan club starter kit! It’s packed with Protect the Pitties swag (tote bag, bracelet, sticker, magnet), an adorable Pittie purse/bag, an artsy Pittie pic, and a not-so-matching outfit moment for you and your sidekick. The “Service Human” long-sleeve shirt is a size Large, and the taco jammies are sized for a medium/large dog—because nothing says “we mean business” like tacos.
Starting bid
Stay cool in star-spangled style with these ridiculously adorable 4th of July puppy glass cups with straws—perfect for lemonade, iced coffee, or whatever makes your summer sparkle. This bundle also includes summer-themed straw caps (because accessories matter), a 4th of July pup decoration, a handy cup koozie, and it all comes tucked into an oh-so-cute paw-print basket.
Starting bid
Stay cozy and patriotic with this extra-cute 4th of July puppy décor—plus a matching doggie fleece blanket, perfect for fireworks, front-porch lounging, and pretending your pup is the guest of honor.
Starting bid
Keep it fun this summer with our red, white & paw-some 4th of July basket—because your pup deserves to celebrate in style, too. It includes a rescue dog bandana, a 4th of July puppy party décor sign, an adorable dog decoration, a 4th of July sunset candle, and a 4th of July shirt for your pup (size small/medium)—perfect for parading around like the tiny grand marshal they were born to be.
Starting bid
Small but mighty (like a chihuahua with big opinions), this basket is packed with a few homey goodies: an adorable piggie towel, dog-themed drink coasters for your beverage of choice, a candle to set the vibe, and a leash holder—because someone in the house has to be organized. All wrapped up in a crisp all-white basket for that clean, classy look.
Starting bid
Our House Rules basket comes fully loaded with the essentials: a “rules” sign (please hang it proudly—strictly for educational purposes, of course), a 3‑in‑1 treat tray for all required snack emergencies, two towels for the inevitable mess, and a travel bag to remind everyone of the #1 rule: everything must be covered in dog fur at all times.
Starting bid
A little sparkle, a little Southern charm—this exclusive set is basically a fancy night out in basket form. It includes three Lia Sophia jewelry pieces: a wish pendant, a pair of gorgeous studs, and an elegant crystal bracelet. As the perfect finishing touch, all three come nestled in a beautiful pottery bowl handmade by North Carolina’s own Sandra O’Quinn.
Starting bid
And last but certainly not least… we’re auctioning off the biggest, bestest, most exclusive prize of the night: KISSES from our very own Sandy! That’s right—Sandy will personally deliver a deluxe smooch package featuring enthusiastic nose boops and approximately 4,000 puppy licks, payable in belly rubs (and, yes, your winning bid). Warning: side effects may include uncontrollable giggling and sudden feelings of being chosen. Want to upgrade your experience? Extra kisses can also be “purchased” via donations directly to Lending Paws a Hand or Protect The Pitties.
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