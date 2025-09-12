Turn up the volume on community pride with our

Support Live Music tee! 🎶

This bold black shirt, featuring distressed white lettering and star accents, is more than just a comfy classic—it’s a statement. Every purchase helps keep the heart of Downtown Lawrenceburg pulsing with live music, supporting our mission to bring concerts, energy, and connection to the Square.

Unisex fit – soft cotton blend for everyday wear

Classic black with bold white print – pairs with anything

Purpose-driven – your $25 goes directly toward funding live music in Downtown Lawrenceburg

✨ Wear it loud. Wear it proud. Wear it for the music. ✨