Support Local Charities Through the Damariscotta Open Bass Fishing Tournament

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About this event
A great option for individuals and community members who want to support the Damariscotta Open and the Rockland Rotary Club’s community grants program.
Your contribution helps fund next year’s benefaction grants for local nonprofits and community organizations.
Help strengthen this community tradition while supporting local charitable work throughout the Midcoast.
Your sponsorship helps make the Damariscotta Open possible and contributes directly to the Rockland Rotary Club’s benefaction grants program.
Support one of Maine’s most respected bass fishing tournaments while helping fund Rotary’s local community grants.
Your sponsorship helps ensure the continued success of the Damariscotta Open and supports important projects in our community.
Bronze Sponsors play an important role in supporting both the tournament and Rotary’s local charitable work.
Your support helps fund the Rockland Rotary Club’s benefaction grants that support nonprofits and community initiatives throughout the Midcoast.
Gold Sponsors are key partners in helping make the Damariscotta Open possible and supporting Rotary’s community grant program.
Your sponsorship directly helps fund local charitable initiatives and strengthens this popular Midcoast fishing tradition.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!