Rockland Rotary Club Charitable Fund

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Rockland Rotary Club Charitable Fund

About this event

Support Local Charities Through the Damariscotta Open Bass Fishing Tournament

Boat Launch Ln

Jefferson, ME 04348, USA

Community Supporter
$25

A great option for individuals and community members who want to support the Damariscotta Open and the Rockland Rotary Club’s community grants program.

Your contribution helps fund next year’s benefaction grants for local nonprofits and community organizations.

Friend of the Tournament
$100

Help strengthen this community tradition while supporting local charitable work throughout the Midcoast.

Your sponsorship helps make the Damariscotta Open possible and contributes directly to the Rockland Rotary Club’s benefaction grants program.

Tournament Sponsor
$250

Support one of Maine’s most respected bass fishing tournaments while helping fund Rotary’s local community grants.

Your sponsorship helps ensure the continued success of the Damariscotta Open and supports important projects in our community.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Bronze Sponsors play an important role in supporting both the tournament and Rotary’s local charitable work.

Your support helps fund the Rockland Rotary Club’s benefaction grants that support nonprofits and community initiatives throughout the Midcoast.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Gold Sponsors are key partners in helping make the Damariscotta Open possible and supporting Rotary’s community grant program.

Your sponsorship directly helps fund local charitable initiatives and strengthens this popular Midcoast fishing tradition.

Add a donation for Rockland Rotary Club Charitable Fund

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!