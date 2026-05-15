NAACP Islip-Smithtown

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NAACP Islip-Smithtown

About this event

Support Long Island ACT-SO: The Road to Nationals

Adult Ticket 13+ item
Adult Ticket 13+
$50
Available until Jun 17

Your $50 ticket includes dinner, entertainment, and a chance to celebrate Long Island ACT-SO Scholars and their journey on the "Road to Nationals".Helen Butler Hall at Dominican Village 565 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY 11701

Youth Ticket 12 and under item
Youth Ticket 12 and under
$25
Available until Jun 17

Your $25 ticket includes dinner, entertainment, and a chance to celebrate Long Island ACT-SO Scholars and their journey on the "Road to Nationals". Helen Butler Hall at Dominican Village 565 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY 11701

ACT-SO Well Wish (Half Page) item
ACT-SO Well Wish (Half Page)
$50
Available until Jun 12

Share your love and encouragement with a $50 digital and printed well wish in support of our amazing ACT-SO youth. Your message will be featured during the fundraiser dinner on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 showing our young achievers that their community believes in their brilliance, passion and limitless potential. Let your words uplift and inspire. Please email to [email protected] by June 12, 2026.

ACT-SO Well Wish (Full Page) item
ACT-SO Well Wish (Full Page)
$100
Available until Jun 12

Share your love and encouragement with a $100 digital and printed well wish in support of our amazing ACT-SO youth. Your message will be featured during the fundraiser dinner on Thursday, June 11, 2026 showing our young achievers that their community believes in their brilliance, passion and limitless potential. Let your words uplift and inspire. Please email to [email protected] by June 12, 2026.

Long Island ACT-SO Scholar item
Long Island ACT-SO Scholar
$2,000
Covers one student’s full journey to the national competition (travel, lodging, meals, and registration)
Long Island ACT-SO Empowerment Program item
Long Island ACT-SO Empowerment Program
$5,000

Full page journal ad, Logo on Long Island ACT-SO Scholars T-shirts, Recognition at all Long Island ACT-SO events.

Alumni of ACT-SO item
Alumni of ACT-SO
Pay what you can
Former ACT-SO participants giving back to uplift the next generation of excellence
Supporter of Long Island ACT-SO item
Supporter of Long Island ACT-SO
$25

Show your pride and support for Long Island ACT-SO scholars with a Proud to Support ACT-SO contribution. This option is perfect for families, friends, alumni, community members, and supporters who want to celebrate our scholars and help uplift their journey. Thank you for standing with our scholars and investing in their success.

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