Support Long Island ACT-SO: The Road to Nationals

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Your $50 ticket includes dinner, entertainment, and a chance to celebrate Long Island ACT-SO Scholars and their journey on the "Road to Nationals".Helen Butler Hall at Dominican Village 565 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY 11701
Your $25 ticket includes dinner, entertainment, and a chance to celebrate Long Island ACT-SO Scholars and their journey on the "Road to Nationals". Helen Butler Hall at Dominican Village 565 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY 11701
Share your love and encouragement with a $50 digital and printed well wish in support of our amazing ACT-SO youth. Your message will be featured during the fundraiser dinner on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 showing our young achievers that their community believes in their brilliance, passion and limitless potential. Let your words uplift and inspire. Please email to [email protected] by June 12, 2026.
Share your love and encouragement with a $100 digital and printed well wish in support of our amazing ACT-SO youth. Your message will be featured during the fundraiser dinner on Thursday, June 11, 2026 showing our young achievers that their community believes in their brilliance, passion and limitless potential. Let your words uplift and inspire. Please email to [email protected] by June 12, 2026.
Full page journal ad, Logo on Long Island ACT-SO Scholars T-shirts, Recognition at all Long Island ACT-SO events.
Show your pride and support for Long Island ACT-SO scholars with a Proud to Support ACT-SO contribution. This option is perfect for families, friends, alumni, community members, and supporters who want to celebrate our scholars and help uplift their journey. Thank you for standing with our scholars and investing in their success.
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