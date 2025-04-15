Support Long Island ACT-SO: Where Talent Meets Opportunity

Your $65 ticket includes dinner, entertainment, and a chance to celebrate excellence in our community while helping fund opportunities for the next generation of leaders.
Your $65 ticket includes dinner, entertainment, and a chance to celebrate excellence in our community while helping fund opportunities for the next generation of leaders.
Youth Ticket 14 and under
$25
Youth Ticket for $25, enjoy dinner, entertainment, and the pride of knowing you're helping the build a legacy and inspire the next generation of brilliance and achievement.
Youth Ticket for $25, enjoy dinner, entertainment, and the pride of knowing you're helping the build a legacy and inspire the next generation of brilliance and achievement.
ACT-SO Well Wish
$40
Share your love and encouragement with a $40 digital well wish in support of our amazing ACT-SO youth. Your message will be featured during the fundraiser dinner on Friday, June 13, 2025 showing our young achievers that their community believes in their brilliance, passion and limitless potential. Let your words uplift and inspire.
Share your love and encouragement with a $40 digital well wish in support of our amazing ACT-SO youth. Your message will be featured during the fundraiser dinner on Friday, June 13, 2025 showing our young achievers that their community believes in their brilliance, passion and limitless potential. Let your words uplift and inspire.
Sponsor a Student
$1,750
Covers one student’s full journey to the national competition (travel, lodging, meals, and registration)
Covers one student’s full journey to the national competition (travel, lodging, meals, and registration)
Workshop Champion
$500
Supports one educational workshop with supplies, facilitators, and student materials
Supports one educational workshop with supplies, facilitators, and student materials
Creative Arts Booster
$250
Helps purchase art supplies, performance gear, or instruments for our talented artists
Helps purchase art supplies, performance gear, or instruments for our talented artists
STEM Supporter
$100
Contributes to science fair materials, lab kits, or project displays
Contributes to science fair materials, lab kits, or project displays
Alumnae of ACT-SO
$50
Former ACT-SO participants giving back to uplift the next generation of excellence
Former ACT-SO participants giving back to uplift the next generation of excellence
Friend of ACT-SO
$25
A heartfelt gift that shows your belief in the power of youth achievement
A heartfelt gift that shows your belief in the power of youth achievement
Add a donation for NAACP Islip-Smithtown
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!