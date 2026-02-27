Gold Coast Forum

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Gold Coast Forum

About this event

Support Long Island's Literary Culture & Help Fund the 2026 Gold Coast Book Fair

Friend of the Forum
$50

A complimentary Gold Coast Forum tote


Friend of the Fair
$150

Forum Tote and a Gold Coast Book Fair mug

Literary Advocate
$350

Forum tote, Fair mug, and two tickets to the Friday night Gold Coast Book Fair kickoff event on May 15; an opportunity to brush shoulders with participating authors and moderators!

Patron of the Page
$500

All above benefits, plus 15% off Gold Coast Book Fair merchandise at the Fair

Epic Benefactor
$750

All above benefits plus name recognition on select Fair signage and Fair program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!