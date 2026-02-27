Support Long Island's Literary Culture & Help Fund the 2026 Gold Coast Book Fair

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About this event
A complimentary Gold Coast Forum tote
Forum Tote and a Gold Coast Book Fair mug
Forum tote, Fair mug, and two tickets to the Friday night Gold Coast Book Fair kickoff event on May 15; an opportunity to brush shoulders with participating authors and moderators!
All above benefits, plus 15% off Gold Coast Book Fair merchandise at the Fair
All above benefits plus name recognition on select Fair signage and Fair program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!